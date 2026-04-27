Gold rose as much as 0.4% to $4,730 an ounce after an earlier loss, following reports that Iran had given the US a new proposal to reopen the strait while postponing talks on its nuclear programme.

The final week of April has been more stable, with 24K moving between Dh565.75 and Dh569.50 from April 23 to April 27. The 22K rate followed a similar path, moving from Dh530.75 on April 1 to Dh521.25 on April 2, rising to Dh544.50 on April 17, then retreating to Dh523 on April 21 before recovering to Dh527.25 on Monday.

The strongest move came in the middle of the month, when 24K rose to Dh577.75 on April 16 and then hit Dh588 on April 17, its highest level in the available April data. Prices stayed elevated at Dh582.25 on April 18 and 19 before easing to Dh580.50 on April 20, then fell back to Dh565 on April 21.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.