Dubai gold prices fall again, giving shoppers a lower rate after April’s record run

At 10.13 am, 24K gold stood at Dh547.25 per gram, down from Dh548.25 on Wednesday, while 22K gold fell to Dh506.75 from Dh507.75. The latest move takes 24K gold more than Dh40 below its April 17 peak of Dh588, while 22K is now nearly Dh38 lower than its high of Dh544.50 on the same day.

That means 24K gold has fallen Dh21.75 in just over a week from April 22, and Dh34.75 from April 19, when it stood at Dh582.25. For 22K buyers, the drop from Dh539 on April 19 to Dh506.75 on Thursday represents a decline of Dh32.25 per gram.

The rally began to lose strength after April 20, when 24K stood at Dh580.50 and 22K at Dh537.50. Prices then eased to Dh569.25 on April 22, briefly rose again around April 24 and April 26, before dropping more visibly in the final days of the month.

The decline is likely to be watched closely by UAE shoppers who had delayed purchases during the mid-April rally, when prices stayed above Dh580 for several sessions. The retreat does not make gold cheap by historical standards, but it does ease the cost for buyers looking at wedding jewellery, investment coins or smaller purchases after weeks of record pricing.

Brent crude is trading above $124 a barrel after Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is set to receive a briefing on new military options for Iran, raising the risk of further escalation in the region. Higher oil prices complicate the inflation picture and make the outlook for interest rates harder to read.

Gold is heading for a second monthly decline in April, with the Iran war now in its third month and energy markets still under stress. Bullion has fallen about 13% since the war began in late February, even though central bank demand and reserve diversification continue to support the longer-term case for gold.

The pullback could improve demand at jewellery stores, especially from buyers who had been waiting for prices to move below recent highs. In Dubai, even a Dh10 to Dh20 per gram fall can make a meaningful difference for families buying larger pieces or shoppers purchasing ahead of weddings and travel.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.