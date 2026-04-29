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US interest rates unchanged at Fed meeting, likely Powell's last as chair

Divided US Fed kept rates unchanged between 3.50% to 3.75% for third straight meeting

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, likely the last one with chairman Jerome Powell at its helm.

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The Fed, which earlier penciled in one rate cut in 2026, cut rates three consecutive times last year before holding them steady at its January meeting.

In the second day of their policy gathering, Fed officials would be assessing the risks of surging energy prices and snarled supply chains due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Analysts were expecting another pause in adjustments on Wednesday, keeping interest rates between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, as effects of the conflict ripple through the world's largest economy.

"Inflation is elevated, in part reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices," the central bank said, as a divided committee kept interest rates unchanged amid high uncertainty from the Middle East war.

Most dissent since 1992

Four of the 12 voting officials disagreed. Stephen Miran pushed for a quarter-point rate cut. Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan supported holding rates but rejected signals pointing to future cuts.

This marked the highest number of dissenting votes since 1992, highlighting growing divisions among policymakers.

New Fed chair

With Powell's tenure as Fed chairman ending May 15, pressure is also mounting for lawmakers to confirm Trump's choice of his successor, Kevin Warsh.

The US Senate Banking Committee voted 13-11 to advance Warsh's nomination on Wednesday morning, bringing him a step closer to confirmation by the full Senate.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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Related Topics:
UAE Central BankDonald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war

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