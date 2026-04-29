US interest rates unchanged at Fed meeting, likely Powell's last as chair

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, likely the last one with chairman Jerome Powell at its helm.

"Inflation is elevated, in part reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices," the central bank said, as a divided committee kept interest rates unchanged amid high uncertainty from the Middle East war.

Analysts were expecting another pause in adjustments on Wednesday, keeping interest rates between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, as effects of the conflict ripple through the world's largest economy.

In the second day of their policy gathering, Fed officials would be assessing the risks of surging energy prices and snarled supply chains due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Fed, which earlier penciled in one rate cut in 2026, cut rates three consecutive times last year before holding them steady at its January meeting.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.