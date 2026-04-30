UAE borrowers get repayment relief after central bank's interest rate pause

US Fed’s hawkish pause signals stable borrowing costs but delays hopes of rate cuts
Dubai: Borrowers in the UAE will see near-term relief on loan repayments after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, prompting the Central Bank of the UAE to maintain its base rate at 3.65% in line with the dirham’s dollar peg.
The decision, widely expected by markets, is easing pressure on households and businesses after an extended period of monetary tightening, with lenders now seen holding borrowing costs largely unchanged in the absence of fresh policy signals.
Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said the rate hold offers immediate relief to homeowners on variable-rate mortgages, who had been exposed to a steady rise in monthly instalments over the past two years.
“Given this move, it’s a sign of relief for floating rate mortgage holders, as their monthly repayments are unlikely to see any upward revision in the near term,” he said.
The pause effectively caps further increases in debt servicing costs for now, allowing borrowers to stabilise household finances even as interest rates remain elevated.
Valecha said the impact extends beyond mortgages to the broader credit market, where lending rates are likely to remain broadly range-bound as banks see little reason to reprice loans while the policy outlook remains unchanged.
“For other credit types, the rates are likely to remain range-bound, as lenders have little incentive to move rates in either direction amid policy hold,” he said.
This suggests a period of relative stability across personal loans, auto financing and corporate credit, all of which are closely linked to the central bank’s benchmark rate.
The stability is particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which depend heavily on short-term financing instruments tied to benchmark rates.
“Perhaps the most meaningful relief comes for SMEs, which are the backbone of the UAE’s non-oil private sector. Working capital lines of credit, trade finance facilities and short-tenor business loans — all of which are priced off this rate — will remain broadly stable,” Valecha said.
“This allows SMEs to plan their cash flows and expansion strategies without the anxiety of a sudden rate shock.”
Market participants said the relief for UAE borrowers is likely to persist in the near term, as the Fed signalled a cautious approach to any future easing. Aliasgar Tambawala, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Klay Group, said policymakers remain firmly in a holding pattern.
“Chair Powell reinforced the Fed’s ‘wait and see’ stance, while noting that support for shifting to more balanced guidance has increased… broadly aligning with current market pricing that implies no rate cuts in the near term,” he said.
Tambawala added that markets viewed the decision as leaning hawkish despite the pause. “Markets interpreted the outcome as modestly hawkish,” he said, citing a rise in short-term yields following the announcement.
According to a Thursday ‘Market Insights’ note from First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Fed’s decision carried a “decidedly hawkish overtone,” reflecting persistent inflation risks linked to geopolitical tensions and energy markets.
Oil prices have surged above $120 per barrel amid ongoing disruptions and regional tensions, reinforcing concerns about inflation and limiting the scope for policy easing.
Tambawala said these dynamics are central to the Fed’s cautious stance. “The bar for easing had risen, with the Fed unlikely to cut rates until energy prices ease and tariff-driven inflation continues to fade,” he said, adding that policymakers are factoring in “war-related upside inflation risks.”
The evolving macro backdrop suggests that while further tightening may be limited, the timeline for rate cuts remains uncertain and data-dependent.
“Overall, while the Fed preserves optionality, the balance of risks has shifted toward a longer pause, with rate cuts contingent on clearer evidence of easing inflation, particularly as energy-related uncertainties persist,” Tambawala said.
Valecha also pointed to a more complex U.S. outlook, noting that inflation remains elevated while hiring has slowed sharply over the past year, leaving the labour market vulnerable to shocks and clouding the path for monetary policy.
For UAE borrowers, the immediate effect is a stabilisation of borrowing costs across mortgages and business lending, providing a window of predictability after successive rate increases.
Yet the outlook remains tied to global developments, particularly inflation trends and energy prices, which continue to shape U.S. monetary policy and, by extension, interest rate conditions in the Gulf.
The result is a period of short-term relief, but with limited visibility on when borrowing costs may begin to ease more meaningfully.