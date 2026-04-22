CBUAE reports surge in Emiratisation across financial sectors, exceeding 2025 targets

National employment in banking, finance, insurance hits 31% as hiring beats annual goals
Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE reported significant progress in Emiratisation across the banking, financial, and insurance sectors, with employment targets exceeded and compliance rates nearing full alignment by the end of 2025.
Data as of December 31, 2025 shows the total number of UAE nationals employed in these sectors reached 23,364, representing an Emiratisation rate of 31%. During the year, 2,901 Emiratis were hired—well above the annual target of 1,816—marking an achievement rate of around 160%.
The figures also indicate that long-term hiring goals have already been surpassed. Between 2022 and 2027, approximately 10,300 jobs were earmarked for UAE nationals. By the end of 2025, employment had reached 10,780, exceeding the cumulative target ahead of schedule.
Licensed financial institutions showed high adherence to Emiratisation policies, with a compliance rate of 97%. The central bank attributed this to strengthened regulatory frameworks and coordinated sector-wide efforts.
The CBUAE expanded its Emiratisation push through partnerships with federal and local entities.
Under the “Al Ain Initiative,” five banks committed to hiring 1,700 UAE nationals across 2025 and 2026
By the end of 2025, 1,016 Emiratis had already been employed, achieving roughly 60% of the target
Efforts also extended to regions with higher concentrations of job seekers. In collaboration with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and the Fujairah government, the initiative targeted 500 jobs between 2025 and 2027 across areas including Al Dhafra, Al Sila, Masfout, and Qidfa.
120 Emiratis were employed under this programme by December 2025
This reflects a 24% completion rate in its early phase
The central bank continued to invest in workforce development through training and certification programmes.
17,338 Emiratis were trained in 2025, accounting for 46% of all trainees
Around 5,500 UAE nationals graduated from “Ethraa” programmes between 2022 and 2025
Career fairs linked to the programme resulted in 2,396 Emiratis securing employment in 2025
Specialised education initiatives also gained traction.
17 Emirati students enrolled in the Actuarial Expert Programme through Higher Colleges of Technology
29 additional students participated via international scholarships in the US, Canada, and Australia
The Emirates Institute of Finance currently offers 25 professional certifications, covering areas such as anti-money laundering, financial analysis, auditing, and insurance.
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank, described Emiratisation as central to building a sustainable national economy.
He stated that strengthening national talent pipelines and aligning workforce capabilities with future sector demands remain key priorities.
The central bank continues to work with partners to expand professional development opportunities and reinforce financial sector competitiveness globally.