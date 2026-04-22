CBUAE reports surge in Emiratisation across financial sectors, exceeding 2025 targets

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE reported significant progress in Emiratisation across the banking, financial, and insurance sectors, with employment targets exceeded and compliance rates nearing full alignment by the end of 2025.

The figures also indicate that long-term hiring goals have already been surpassed. Between 2022 and 2027, approximately 10,300 jobs were earmarked for UAE nationals. By the end of 2025, employment had reached 10,780, exceeding the cumulative target ahead of schedule.

Data as of December 31, 2025 shows the total number of UAE nationals employed in these sectors reached 23,364, representing an Emiratisation rate of 31%. During the year, 2,901 Emiratis were hired—well above the annual target of 1,816—marking an achievement rate of around 160%.

Efforts also extended to regions with higher concentrations of job seekers. In collaboration with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and the Fujairah government, the initiative targeted 500 jobs between 2025 and 2027 across areas including Al Dhafra, Al Sila, Masfout, and Qidfa.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.