The UAE banking sector has elevated its operational readiness for the Eid holiday period
The Central Bank stated in its directives: “Given the relatively extended Eid holiday period, and to facilitate customers’ money transfers during the holiday, and following coordination with the UAE Banks Federation and the relevant committees, the Central Bank’s domestic funds transfer system will remain operational throughout the Eid period.”
The Central Bank added that certain other systems, such as direct debit and cheque clearing services, will resume normal operations when banks reopen on May 30 and branches and employees return to their regular working schedules.
For their part, banks across the UAE, through announcements on their official websites and social media platforms, intensified preparations to ensure the smooth continuity of banking services and uninterrupted financial operations during the Eid Al Adha holiday. This comes within the framework of the Central Bank and the UAE Banks Federation’s commitment to delivering a seamless and secure banking experience for customers across the country.
This direction coincides with the official announcement of Eid Al Adha holidays for both the public and private sectors in the UAE, with the break extending through the final week of May 2026, according to the approved calendar.
The UAE banking sector has elevated its technical and operational readiness for the holiday period by ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of digital banking applications, electronic services, and ATMs around the clock, in addition to strengthening technical support teams and call centre services to respond swiftly to customer needs.
According to the Central Bank, close coordination is ongoing with both national and foreign banks operating in the UAE to monitor the efficiency of financial systems and electronic payment and transfer networks, ensuring uninterrupted execution of daily banking operations, particularly amid increased spending, withdrawals, and transfers during festive seasons.
The UAE Banks Federation also continues its efforts to strengthen coordination among banking institutions and exchange best practices related to business continuity and operations management during official holidays, reflecting the efficiency of the country’s advanced digital financial infrastructure.
It is worth noting that digital banking services in the UAE have witnessed rapid development in recent years, with a large segment of customers relying on smart applications and electronic services to conduct their financial transactions. This has significantly reduced pressure on traditional bank branches during holidays and official occasions.
In this context, banks operating in the UAE urged customers to utilise digital channels and smart banking services for money transfers, bill payments, and daily transactions with ease and security, while confirming the availability of sufficient cash supplies in ATMs across commercial and residential areas.
This ongoing coordination between the Central Bank and the UAE Banks Federation reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of its financial sector and reinforcing its position as a global financial hub with the highest standards of readiness and reliability, particularly during seasons witnessing heightened economic and consumer activity.
All bank and financial institution managements confirmed through their official accounts and social media platforms that all banking services provided via smart applications and ATM withdrawal and deposit machines will remain available 24/7 throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, with no scheduled maintenance interruptions, ensuring seamless financial transfers and cash withdrawal and deposit services for customers.
Banks further explained through their applications and online accounts that, taking into consideration the length of the Eid Al Adha holiday, sufficient quantities of cash have been stocked in ATMs, while withdrawals will continue according to standard limits and in multiple denominations. Customer service staff will also continue working on a rotational basis to address urgent matters.
Banking statements circulated on social media confirmed that “banks are fully prepared to provide the majority of services to customers during the Eid Al Adha holiday, foremost among them electronic banking transactions available 24 hours a day without interruption or scheduled maintenance during this period.”
Banks also affirmed that their smart applications are operating with high efficiency, alongside ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits, as well as self-service banking machines that do not require staff assistance.
Regarding cash withdrawal levels, banks stated through their official accounts that full coordination has taken place with cash supply companies responsible for monitoring ATM cash levels, ensuring sufficient availability, and replenishing machines with additional cash whenever levels approach minimum thresholds, thereby guaranteeing customers smooth and easy access to the required amounts.
Bank managements reassured customers via their electronic platforms that the UAE banking sector is fully prepared to meet the increased demand for financial services during Eid Al Adha by enhancing the efficiency of smart applications, ATMs, and electronic channels, ensuring seamless banking operations for both individuals and businesses.
They added that digital services such as money transfers, bill payments, and the use of bank cards witness increased activity during holiday periods, as a large segment of customers now relies on smart banking applications, which have become the fastest and most widely used option for conducting daily transactions. Accordingly, banks work to raise the readiness of their technical systems during holidays and peak seasons by providing continuous technical and operational support teams, in addition to strengthening cash liquidity in ATMs across all emirates, especially in commercial districts, tourist destinations, and shopping centres.
The digital transformation witnessed by UAE banks in recent years has directly contributed to reducing pressure on traditional branches and ensuring the continuity of banking services even during extended official holidays.
The continued efficiency of banking services during the Eid Al Adha holiday reflects the advanced level achieved by the UAE financial sector, supported by investments in financial technology and digital infrastructure, further enhancing customer experience and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.
All necessary measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential customer services, including transfers, bill payments, and account services through applications and websites.
Digital services are operating with high efficiency to accommodate the continuous growth in user numbers, enabling customers to perform the following services:
Local and international transfers.
Bill payments.
Easy account management via applications around the clock.