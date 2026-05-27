Dubai Metro Red, Green Line timings updated for Eid Al Adha holidays

RTA has issued a reminder today that Dubai Metro operating hours have been extended
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a reminder on Wednesday that Dubai Metro operating hours have been extended during the Eid Al Adha holiday period, as the emirate prepares for increased passenger demand across its public transport network.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the authority said the revised timings are aimed at helping commuters plan ahead and move more conveniently during the festive break.
The updated schedule applies to the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines, which will operate as follows:
Saturday: 5am to 1am (next day)
Sunday: 8am to 1am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 5am to 1am (next day)
RTA said the extended hours are intended to support higher passenger volumes typically recorded during Eid Al Adha, including family visits, leisure travel, and tourism activity across Dubai.
Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and use RTA’s digital channels for the latest service updates during the holiday period.
Alongside the updated Dubai Metro timings, the RTA has earlier announced revised operating schedules for Dubai Tram and other key public transport services, including buses, marine transport, and customer service facilities.
Dubai Tram services will also operate on updated timings:
Saturday: 6am to 1am (next day)
Sunday: 9am to 1am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (next day)
RTA advised passengers to use the S’hail app for real-time updates on bus schedules during the holiday period.
It confirmed that Bus Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended until May 31, 2026, with travellers to Abu Dhabi advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.
Passengers using marine transport have been advised to check updated schedules by scanning QR codes available at stations and ferry terminals across Dubai throughout the Eid holiday period.
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed during the holiday period. However, the Umm Ramool centre, along with smart kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters, will operate 24 hours a day.
Service provider centres for vehicle testing will be closed from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, 2026. Normal operations will resume on Saturday, May 30 in line with standard working hours.
All public parking will be free of charge from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, with the exception of multi-storey parking facilities, which will remain operational and chargeable as normal.
The authority said the updated transport measures are part of its broader efforts to enhance mobility, manage peak holiday demand, and ensure smooth and reliable public transport operations across Dubai during Eid Al Adha.