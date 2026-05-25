Dubai free parking update for Eid: Parkin timings revealed

Dubai motorists get five days of free public parking for Eid Al Adha
Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin has announced free parking across the emirate in observance of Eid Al Adha, offering motorists relief during the holiday period.
Dates: May 25 to May 29, 2026
Applies to all public parking zones across Dubai
Multi-storey parking facilities remain chargeable
Parking fees will be reinstated from Saturday, May 30, 2026
The announcement aligns with wider Eid-related transport measures introduced across Dubai to ease mobility during the holiday period.
Meanwhile, Parkonic has not yet issued any announcement regarding free parking arrangements.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) earlier confirmed that all public parking in Dubai will be free from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, excluding multi-storey parking facilities.
Dubai Metro services will operate on extended schedules throughout the Eid holiday to manage higher passenger demand, while the Dubai Tram will also run on revised timings to support increased commuter movement.
Free public parking: May 25–29, 2026
Chargeable parking: Multi-storey parking only
Normal fees resume: May 30, 2026