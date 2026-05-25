GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai free parking update for Eid: Parkin timings revealed

Dubai motorists get five days of free public parking for Eid Al Adha

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eid Al Adha brings extended free parking and longer Metro, Tram services
Eid Al Adha brings extended free parking and longer Metro, Tram services

Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin has announced free parking across the emirate in observance of Eid Al Adha, offering motorists relief during the holiday period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Free parking period

  • Dates: May 25 to May 29, 2026

  • Applies to all public parking zones across Dubai

  • Multi-storey parking facilities remain chargeable

Normal operations resume

  • Parking fees will be reinstated from Saturday, May 30, 2026

The announcement aligns with wider Eid-related transport measures introduced across Dubai to ease mobility during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, Parkonic has not yet issued any announcement regarding free parking arrangements.

RTA rolls out free parking in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) earlier confirmed that all public parking in Dubai will be free from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, excluding multi-storey parking facilities.

Dubai Metro services will operate on extended schedules throughout the Eid holiday to manage higher passenger demand, while the Dubai Tram will also run on revised timings to support increased commuter movement.

RTA parking update at a glance

  • Free public parking: May 25–29, 2026

  • Chargeable parking: Multi-storey parking only

  • Normal fees resume: May 30, 2026

Related Topics:
Public parkingDubai parking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A parking meter in Sharjah. Residents urged to plan journeys as free parking and travel perks roll out

UAE Eid 2026: Free parking explained across emirates

3m read
Free parking, extended Metro and Tram hours announced for Eid Al Adha break

Dubai announces free parking, Metro and bus timings

2m read
Holiday flyers warned of road congestion, advised to rely on Dubai Metro

Eid travel: RTA issues advisory, reminds luggage rules

2m read
Paid parking exempted except smart zones and blue-sign areas across emirate.

Sharjah announces free parking for Eid Al Adha

3m read