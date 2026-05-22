Eid travel rush: Dubai RTA issues Metro advisory, reminds passengers of luggage rules

RTA, Emirates push Metro use and early check-in for smoother Eid journeys
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (Roads and Transport Authority) has issued a travel advisory ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, urging passengers to plan journeys early and use public transport to avoid congestion around Dubai International Airport.
Travellers are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro via Airport stations at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for a smoother and faster commute during the expected holiday rush.
Passengers have also been reminded to ensure sufficient balance on their nol cards, with a minimum of Dh15 required for Silver card users. A limit of two pieces of luggage per passenger applies on Metro services.
Use Metro via Airport stations (T1 & T3) for faster travel
Keep nol card balance: minimum AED 15 (Silver card)
Only 2 pieces of luggage allowed per passenger
Plan early travel during Eid rush to avoid delays
Airline operator Emirates has also advised passengers to expect heavy airport traffic during the holiday period, urging travellers to arrive at least three hours before departure.
Passengers are further advised to be at boarding gates no later than 60 minutes before take-off to avoid delays during peak movement periods.
The airline is promoting early and digital check-in options to streamline passenger flow and reduce waiting times.
Emirates has also recommended using the Dubai Metro instead of private vehicles to reach the airport, warning of possible road congestion during the Eid travel surge.
Authorities expect increased passenger movement across all terminals and have advised travellers to plan ahead to ensure smooth departures during the holiday period.