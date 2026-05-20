UAE Eid travel searches jump 51% as families plan smarter holidays

Residents prioritise flexible bookings, family trips and value-driven destinations
Dubai: As Eid Al Adha approaches, UAE residents are showing a strong appetite for travel but with a more calculated approach than ever before.
New insights from Skyscanner reveal that travellers are increasingly prioritising smarter planning, flexible itineraries and family-focused getaways as they prepare for the extended holiday break.
According to the travel platform, outbound travel searches from the UAE surged by 51 per cent on May 26 compared to the previous week, making it the busiest travel search day during the Eid planning period. The spike highlights growing demand for both regional escapes and long-haul vacations, while also reflecting how travellers are comparing options more strategically to secure better value and convenience during peak holiday demand.
The latest travel trends indicate that UAE residents are increasingly focusing on meaningful shared experiences, with family travel continuing to dominate Eid planning. Extended public holidays and school breaks are encouraging multi-generational trips, with travellers seeking destinations that offer affordability, easy connectivity and cultural familiarity.
Previous research by Skyscanner found that 41 per cent of UAE travellers are planning holidays with family members, including parents, children and grandparents. The trend is especially strong among younger generations, with more than half of Gen Z adults saying they have travelled with their parents over the past two years. Meanwhile, nearly one-third of Millennials reported travelling with both their children and parents, highlighting the growing popularity of multi-generational holidays.
Creating memories and spending quality time together remain key motivations behind travel decisions. Around 62 per cent of UAE travellers said shared experiences are one of the main reasons for planning family trips, while 52 per cent said travel helps strengthen family bonds.
The data also shows that travellers are becoming increasingly mindful about how they organise trips amid rising holiday demand and evolving global travel conditions. Many UAE residents are now booking earlier, comparing routes more carefully and exploring flexible travel dates to balance comfort with affordability.
Among the most searched destinations from the UAE during the Eid planning period were India, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Sri Lanka reflecting strong demand for visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel alongside leisure holidays.
Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said UAE travellers are becoming “far more intentional” in their travel planning around Eid and the upcoming summer season.
“We have been seen travellers compare options more carefully and prioritise trips that deliver both value and meaningful shared experiences,” he said.
He added that many travellers are now showing greater flexibility by considering alternative routes, different travel dates and combining shorter regional breaks with longer international holidays.