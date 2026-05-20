UAE Eid travel searches jump 51% as families plan smarter holidays

According to the travel platform, outbound travel searches from the UAE surged by 51 per cent on May 26 compared to the previous week, making it the busiest travel search day during the Eid planning period. The spike highlights growing demand for both regional escapes and long-haul vacations, while also reflecting how travellers are comparing options more strategically to secure better value and convenience during peak holiday demand.

The data also shows that travellers are becoming increasingly mindful about how they organise trips amid rising holiday demand and evolving global travel conditions. Many UAE residents are now booking earlier, comparing routes more carefully and exploring flexible travel dates to balance comfort with affordability.

Creating memories and spending quality time together remain key motivations behind travel decisions. Around 62 per cent of UAE travellers said shared experiences are one of the main reasons for planning family trips, while 52 per cent said travel helps strengthen family bonds.

Previous research by Skyscanner found that 41 per cent of UAE travellers are planning holidays with family members, including parents, children and grandparents. The trend is especially strong among younger generations, with more than half of Gen Z adults saying they have travelled with their parents over the past two years. Meanwhile, nearly one-third of Millennials reported travelling with both their children and parents, highlighting the growing popularity of multi-generational holidays.

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