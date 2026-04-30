UAE launches instant bank account service for tourists

New CBUAE, ICP, ADCB service allows tourists to open bank accounts digitally on arrival
Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE, in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, has introduced a new service allowing tourists to open bank accounts digitally upon arrival in the country.
The initiative, called the “Tourist Identity”, enables non-resident visitors to set up a bank account within minutes using a secure digital identity issued at entry.
Visitors receive a digital identity when they arrive in the UAE. This identity is powered by biometric and facial recognition technology developed by ICP.
By linking this system to ADCB’s mobile banking app, tourists can open a bank account instantly, access a digital debit card for immediate use, and start using banking services without paperwork. The process is fully digital and does not require traditional documents.
The service removes a common barrier for visitors who need access to local banking during their stay. You can pay digitally instead of relying on cash, manage expenses more easily during travel, and access secure banking services from day one. This is particularly useful for longer stays, business travel, or frequent visitors.
The initiative supports the UAE’s broader shift toward digital payments and reduced cash usage. Officials said the system connects tourists directly to the country’s payment infrastructure, including “Jaywan”, the national card scheme, and “Aani”, the instant payment platform.
Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri of the CBUAE said the initiative helps create “an integrated and secure banking experience for visitors from the moment they arrive.”
ICP said the Tourist Identity system is built on advanced biometric verification and artificial intelligence. The aim is to allow visitors to access services across sectors without needing to present physical documents.
Suhail Juma Al Khaili said the system enables “seamless and efficient access to a wide range of services” and improves the overall visitor experience.
For ADCB, the rollout reflects a wider push to align banking services with the UAE’s tourism sector. Group CEO Ala’a Eraiqat said the initiative supports “future-ready financial models” and enhances the country’s appeal as a global destination.
The launch marks a step toward making financial services more accessible to visitors, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a digital-first economy.