UAE launches instant bank account service for tourists

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE, in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, has introduced a new service allowing tourists to open bank accounts digitally upon arrival in the country.

The service removes a common barrier for visitors who need access to local banking during their stay. You can pay digitally instead of relying on cash, manage expenses more easily during travel, and access secure banking services from day one. This is particularly useful for longer stays, business travel, or frequent visitors.

By linking this system to ADCB’s mobile banking app, tourists can open a bank account instantly, access a digital debit card for immediate use, and start using banking services without paperwork. The process is fully digital and does not require traditional documents.

For ADCB, the rollout reflects a wider push to align banking services with the UAE’s tourism sector. Group CEO Ala’a Eraiqat said the initiative supports “future-ready financial models” and enhances the country’s appeal as a global destination.

ICP said the Tourist Identity system is built on advanced biometric verification and artificial intelligence. The aim is to allow visitors to access services across sectors without needing to present physical documents.

The initiative supports the UAE’s broader shift toward digital payments and reduced cash usage. Officials said the system connects tourists directly to the country’s payment infrastructure, including “Jaywan”, the national card scheme, and “Aani”, the instant payment platform.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.