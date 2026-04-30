Public urged not to share OTP as scammers seek personal data
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned customers against fraudulent attempts exploiting its name and logo through fake phone calls and websites run by unknown parties.
The authority said the scams aim to hack personal data and carry out financial fraud, urging the public to access services only through its official smart application, UAE ICP, and its verified website.
It stressed the importance of not sharing one-time passwords (OTP) or digital identity verification codes under any circumstances, noting that its employees never request such information.
The ICP called on customers to remain vigilant and report suspicious communications, underscoring that adherence to official platforms is essential to protect personal information and ensure secure service delivery.