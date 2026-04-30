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UAE warns against phone scams, fake websites impersonating ICP logo

Public urged not to share OTP as scammers seek personal data

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned customers against scammers exploiting its name and logo through fake phone calls and websites run by unknown parties
Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned customers against scammers exploiting its name and logo through fake phone calls and websites run by unknown parties
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The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned customers against fraudulent attempts exploiting its name and logo through fake phone calls and websites run by unknown parties.

The authority said the scams aim to hack personal data and carry out financial fraud, urging the public to access services only through its official smart application, UAE ICP, and its verified website.

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It stressed the importance of not sharing one-time passwords (OTP) or digital identity verification codes under any circumstances, noting that its employees never request such information.

The ICP called on customers to remain vigilant and report suspicious communications, underscoring that adherence to official platforms is essential to protect personal information and ensure secure service delivery.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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