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UAE foils cocaine smuggling attempt at Zayed International Airport

100 cocaine capsules hidden inside his body

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE foils cocaine smuggling attempt at Zayed International Airport
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The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said customs inspectors at Zayed International Airport have foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine into the country after a passenger arriving from an African country was found carrying narcotics concealed inside his body.

The authority said the operation was carried out by the General Directorate of Ports in coordination with the national anti-narcotics agency as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen airport security and combat the trafficking of banned substances.

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Customs inspection teams detected what authorities described as precise indicators of suspicion during routine checks on the passenger, prompting officers to subject him to advanced inspection procedures before transferring him to hospital for further examination.

Medical tests later confirmed the presence of foreign objects inside the passenger’s intestines, authorities said.

Officials said the operation resulted in the extraction of 100 capsules containing cocaine with a total weight of 1,418 grams.

The suspect was referred to the relevant authorities after legal procedures were completed and the seized narcotics were confiscated, the authority said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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