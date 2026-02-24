GOLD/FOREX
Passenger caught smuggling 18kg marijuana through Dubai airport

Dubai Customs officers intercept drugs concealed in black packages in suitcase

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
X-ray systems and trained inspectors help foil major smuggling attempt.
Dubai: Dubai Customs inspectors have foiled an attempt to smuggle 18kg of marijuana concealed inside a passenger’s luggage at Dubai International Airport, officials said.

The seizure was made in the early hours of the morning after X-ray screening operators detected an unusual density in a suitcase passing through inspection systems, according to Khaled Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, Al Bayan newspaper reported.

Ahmed said the initial suspicion arose from the inspectors’ experience and specialised training in identifying subtle indicators of smuggling. 

The team followed precautionary procedures while ensuring the passenger remained unaware during the early stages of the operation.

Field teams were alerted to monitor the luggage closely until it was collected by its owner in the baggage claim area. 

After the Asian passenger retrieved the bag, he was discreetly escorted to an inspection point in the arrivals hall, where the suitcase underwent a detailed manual search in line with established legal procedures.

The inspection led to the discovery of 17 black packages carefully hidden inside the bag. When one of the packages was opened, inspectors found a green herbal substance suspected to be marijuana. Further examination and weighing confirmed the total quantity at 18kg.

Ahmed said customs officers rely not only on advanced technology but also on strong security awareness and professional vigilance. This includes analysing passenger behaviour, reading body language and identifying unusual patterns that may indicate smuggling attempts.

He added that Dubai Customs operates within an integrated security framework aimed at protecting society and strengthening border control through the effective integration of skilled personnel and modern technology.

Such seizures, he said, send a clear message about the high level of readiness among Dubai Customs inspectors and support the authority’s strategy to maintain its global leadership in secure customs operations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
