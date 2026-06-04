Historic Ethiopia election marks major step in political maturity

The transparency and exclusivity of the entire process were thoroughly observed and verified by international monitoring bodies, including the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), complemented extensively by domestic civil society. Specifically, the African Union deployed a 59-member Election Observer Mission led by the former President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, while IGAD fielded a specialised team of 26 international observers. On the domestic front, 55 legally authorised civil society organisations successfully mobilised and deployed 1,562 certified domestic monitors across the country’s polling infrastructure. Their unified presence validated that the election met rigorous international standards for fairness, openness, and civic participation. As the seat of the African Union, Ethiopia’s successful election serves as a powerful, stabilising template for other emerging democracies across the African continent and the global south, proving that complex, diverse nations can execute seamless democratic cycles.