Ethiopia eyes sky-high ambitions with $12.5 billion airport

The Bishoftu project aims to turn the country into a global aviation hub by 2030
Dubai: Ethiopia has officially begun construction of what will be Africa’s largest airport, a $12.5 billion project aimed at transforming the country into a major global aviation hub by 2030, local media reported.
The project, led by Ethiopian Airlines, is being built in Bishoftu, about 45 kilometres south-east of Addis Ababa, and is expected to be completed by 2030. Once operational, Bishoftu International Airport is projected to handle up to 110 million passengers annually — more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the development as “the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history” and said it would position Ethiopia among the world’s leading air transport hubs.
Officials said the new airport will feature four runways and parking for up to 270 aircraft. It is intended to replace Bole International Airport, located in the capital, which currently handles about 25 million international passengers per year. Authorities warn Bole is expected to reach capacity within the next two to three years due to growing air traffic.
Abraham Tesfaye, Ethiopian Airlines’ director of infrastructure development and planning, said the airline will finance around 30 per cent of the project, with the remainder funded by lenders. He added that $610 million has already been allocated for initial earthworks, scheduled for completion within a year, with main construction beginning in August 2026.
The airport’s original cost was estimated at $10 billion but has since risen to $12.5 billion. Its first phase will accommodate around 60 million passengers annually, expanding later to the full planned capacity of 110 million.
The project also includes major supporting infrastructure. Plans are underway to build a new multi-lane highway linking Bishoftu to Addis Ababa and a 38-kilometre high-speed rail line capable of speeds between 120 and 200 km/h.
Privately financed, the project supports Ethiopia’s ambition to capitalise on the rapid growth of Ethiopian Airlines — the continent’s largest carrier by fleet size and destinations — and strengthen the country’s role as a gateway between Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox