Industry leaders say sustainability and digitalisation are central to the next phase of airport growth, with airports increasingly adopting AI, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, renewable energy solutions, electric vehicles and energy-efficient terminal designs.

“These investments reflect a shared ambition to build smarter, safer and more sustainable airports, while significantly enhancing the quality of service for airlines and passengers,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, said in a statement.