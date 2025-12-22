Regional airports to invest $183 billion in aviation expansion; UAE, Saudi take lead
Dubai: The UAE is entering a decisive phase of airport expansion, with more runways, larger terminals and smart infrastructure coming online from Dubai World Central to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah by the second half of the decade.
Industry leaders say sustainability and digitalisation are central to the next phase of airport growth, with airports increasingly adopting AI, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, renewable energy solutions, electric vehicles and energy-efficient terminal designs.
“These investments reflect a shared ambition to build smarter, safer and more sustainable airports, while significantly enhancing the quality of service for airlines and passengers,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, said in a statement.
The expansion is part of a broader regional aviation push, with airports across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia expected to invest around $183 billion to enhance capacity, connectivity, and the passenger experience, industry officials said ahead of the Airport Show 2026 in Dubai.
Dubai
At the heart of the UAE’s plans is the massive expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which is being developed to become the world’s largest airport.
The project will feature five parallel runways, around 400 gates and the capacity to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, with a projected cost of Dh128 billion ($34.8 billion).
Sharjah
Beyond Dubai, Sharjah International Airport’s terminal expansion is expected to be completed by 2026.
Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is also undergoing a major transformation, with expansion works scheduled for full completion by 2028.
Across the wider Gulf, airport construction projects are already well advanced. Nearly 79 per cent of airport project value in the Middle East and North Africa is in pre-execution or execution phases, with Saudi Arabia holding the largest share of the pipeline at 42.5 per cent, followed by the UAE at 26.8 per cent, according to industry data.
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport is being expanded with a $31 billion investment to handle 114 million passengers per year. It is expected to be completed by 2031.
Riyadh’s King Salman International is targeting six parallel runways, 185 million annual passengers, and 3.5 million tons of cargo.
The Red Sea International Airport is projected to accommodate one million passengers annually upon full completion in 2030.
A new Hajj and Umrah terminal at the Jeddah airport will handle 15 million passengers annually and is expected to be completed by 2025.
Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport’s expansion includes the construction of a new domestic terminal (T2) and the renovation and expansion of the existing international terminal (T1).
Abha’s new airport is designed to boost its capacity 10-fold to 13 million passengers annually. Three major airports are expected to open in Iraq by 2025 to meet growing travel demand.
Oman
In Oman, Musandam Airport is on track for completion by late 2026, with a US$250 million investment. In Kuwait, a new triangular terminal will increase the airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers annually when it becomes operational around 2025/2026.
Bahrain
The expansive Terminal 2 will incorporate the world’s largest aviation museum. Bahrain is developing a new 40-million-passenger capacity airport terminal to replace its existing hub.
Beirut
Beirut International Airport plans to increase passenger capacity to 20 million annually by 2030. Rafic Hariri International Airport plans to construct of a second terminal, estimated to cost between $400 million and $500 million.
Long-term passenger growth forecasts are driving the scale of expansion. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects passenger traffic in the Middle East alone to reach 530 million by 2043, while global passenger numbers are projected to climb to 17.7 billion over the same period.
