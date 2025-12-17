Laila El Mansouri, Country Manager for the UAE at Air France-KLM, said, “With the addition of new flights, we are proud to strengthen connectivity between Dubai and Paris, providing our customers with more travel options, delivering the best of French hospitality and the signature Air France service.”

According to a state news agency WAM report, Virgin Atlantic has switched to the Airbus A350-1000 on its Dubai route, increasing seat capacity by 52 per cent. At the same time, British Airways has resumed its A380 flights from London Heathrow to DXB.

Robert Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports, said the growth in direct traffic across both DXB and DWC reflects “a balanced mix of inbound visitors, outbound travel from residents and the many people choosing to make Dubai their home”, making the network more diverse and resilient.​

