“DXB continues to be the gateway to one of the most dynamic and connected cities in the world,” he said in a previous interview, reiterating that ongoing plans to enhance capacity and service quality remain a top priority.

December is expected to mark DXB’s busiest month on record, with over 8.7 million travellers forecast. The pattern of travel will mirror past years, with outbound journeys peaking before the National Day weekend as residents take short breaks, followed by a strong rise in inbound arrivals in mid-December driven by Dubai’s festive attractions.

Saj Ahmad, the chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, said, "The pressure now to get Al Maktoum International / Dubai World Central up and running by 2032 takes on yet more urgency." He added, "Emirates and flydubai have billions of dollars of airplanes due to be delivered (over 500 between them) and that’s the only gateway with which they can unlock their long term growth potential."

He added, “Infrastructure, digital transformation, and the customer experience are at the heart of our next phase of growth. With the momentum seen this year, we expect 2026 to be even more exciting for the aviation industry in Dubai.”

