DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush as it readies for peak travel period

Airport authorities said the surge will begin with the UAE National Day long weekend

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has also issued a peak time travel advisory advising passengers to plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel experience.
A whopping 10 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between November 27 and December 31.

Airport authorities said the surge will begin with the UAE National Day long weekend, when daily passenger numbers are projected to exceed 294,000, before climbing to over 300,000 in December.

Saturday, December 20, is forecast to be the busiest day with 303,000 travellers.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, called the movement “a powerful indicator of Dubai’s global appeal.” He said DXB’s operations were “well-prepared to deliver a world-class experience during this exciting and busy festive season.”

December set to be DXB’s busiest month

December is expected to mark DXB’s busiest month on record, with over 8.7 million travellers forecast. The pattern of travel will mirror past years, with outbound journeys peaking before the National Day weekend as residents take short breaks, followed by a strong rise in inbound arrivals in mid-December driven by Dubai’s festive attractions.

Griffiths noted that the airport’s growth aligns with Dubai’s expanding tourism and business ecosystem.

“DXB continues to be the gateway to one of the most dynamic and connected cities in the world,” he said in a previous interview, reiterating that ongoing plans to enhance capacity and service quality remain a top priority.

Smooth journeys

Dubai Airports has placed emphasis on smart travel technologies and real-time information for passengers.

Enhanced coordination with Emirates will allow travellers to use options such as home, early and self-service check-in, and city check-in facilities at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC.

Smart travel tips for a stress-free experience

To ease travel during this period, Dubai Airports has released a list of tips to help passengers avoid queues and reduce stress:

  • Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

  • Use online check-in whenever possible.

  • Use Smart Gates for speedy passport control (for travellers aged 12 and above).

  • First and Business Class Emirates customers at Terminal 3 can use the “Red Carpet” Smart Tunnel for document-free passport checks.

  • Use the Dubai Metro to access Terminals 1 and 3, as operating hours are extended during peak times.

  • Make use of facilities for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes and dedicated lounges.

Airport officials also reminded travellers to stay updated via DXB Express Maps and mobile alerts for gate and flight information.

Expanding for the future

DXB’s latest forecasts come amid ongoing long-term expansion plans. Griffiths has previously spoken of Dubai’s vision to remain the world’s busiest international airport and the “most connected hub” for passengers and airlines alike.

He added, “Infrastructure, digital transformation, and the customer experience are at the heart of our next phase of growth. With the momentum seen this year, we expect 2026 to be even more exciting for the aviation industry in Dubai.”

Saj Ahmad, the chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, said, "The pressure now to get Al Maktoum International / Dubai World Central up and running by 2032 takes on yet more urgency." He added, "Emirates and flydubai have billions of dollars of airplanes due to be delivered (over 500 between them) and that’s the only gateway with which they can unlock their long term growth potential."

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
