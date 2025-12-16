December 28 passenger numbers revised upward as DXB gears up for record-breaking season

December 28 will now be the busiest day of the festive season. Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has updated its festive travel forecasts, revealing that December 28 will now be the busiest day of the year, according to Dubai Airports, the operator of the world's busiest hub, DXB, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The airport now expects 312,000 passengers on December 28 – surpassing the previously anticipated peak of 309,000 travellers on December 20, an airport official confirmed. December 2025 is shaping up to be the busiest month in Dubai International’s entire history, with Dubai Airports forecasting more than 8.7 million passengers throughout the month. The airport will see daily passenger numbers consistently exceed 300,000 throughout December, as both residents and visitors travel for the festive period.

Why December 29 is now the peak day Dubai Airports explained that travel forecasts change based on different factors, and the latest projections show increased passenger volumes in the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The shift also highlights how popular Dubai has become as a festive destination, with inbound travel reaching its highest levels during the final week of December.

Also Read: DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush as it readies for peak travel period

What to expect at the airport With 312,000 passengers moving through the terminals, Dubai International will be operating at near-full capacity. Dubai Airports is working with its oneDXB partners – including airlines, control authorities, and airport service teams – to manage the high passenger volumes. Travellers should expect busy terminals, longer queues at check-in and security, and packed departure gates throughout the day. Hence, they are advised to stay prepared. Smart travel tips for December 28 Dubai Airports has issued practical advice to help passengers navigate the busy period smoothly. Before you leave home: Check in online to save time at the airport

Arrive no earlier than three hours before your flight

Say goodbye to family at home – only passengers are allowed inside terminals during peak periods

Check travel regulations and ensure all documents are ready Emirates passengers can use home check-in, early check-in, self-service facilities, or city check-in at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC.

Getting through the airport faster Dubai Airports recommends several ways to speed up your journey through the terminals. Families with children over 12 can use Smart Gates for quicker passport control. Emirates First and Business Class passengers departing from Terminal 3 can use the "Red Carpet" Smart Tunnel for document-free passport checks. Travel to the airport by Metro Dubai Airports strongly advises using the Dubai Metro to reach Terminals 1 and 3, especially on 28 December. Metro operating hours are typically extended during festive holidays and peak travel periods at DXB. This helps avoid road traffic and car park congestion around the airport. Pack smart for security Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage, not checked bags, according to Dubai Airports guidelines. Proper packing helps speed up security checks and prevents delays. Help available for passengers who need it Dubai Airports provides enhanced support for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes and trained staff assistance. Passengers wearing Sunflower Lanyards can receive discreet help from staff, and Terminal 2 has a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge. Make the most of your airport time Once through security, Dubai International offers world-class restaurants, duty-free shopping, hotels, and exclusive lounges. Dubai Airports suggests using the DXB Express Maps wayfinding platform – scan a QR code to navigate the terminals and receive flight and gate updates.

10 million passengers by year-end The December 28 peak is part of a massive travel wave that began in November and continues through December 31. Dubai Airports forecasts that more than 10 million passengers will pass through the airport over the next five weeks. The surge began with the UAE National Day long weekend in late November, when daily passenger numbers averaged more than 294,000. December's 8.7 million passengers will make it the single busiest month in Dubai International’s history, cementing the airport’s position as one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.