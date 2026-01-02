GOLD/FOREX
UAE travel alert: Airports packed as tourists arrive, families return ahead of school reopening

Emirates urges early arrival, remote check-in as crowds peak

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Passengers arrive at Dubai International Airport as UAE airports brace for a surge in arrivals, with residents returning home after the winter holidays ahead of school reopening.
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE airports are seeing a surge in incoming passengers amid peak tourism season and as residents return home after the winter holidays, ahead of school reopening next week.

Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has warned that the post-holiday period will see busy arrival halls, longer immigration queues, and increased road traffic, as families, professionals, and students return to the UAE after overseas breaks.

What returning travellers should expect

Queues at immigration counters

Passengers flying back into the UAE should be prepared for longer processing times at immigration and baggage claim, particularly during peak evening and nighttime arrival banks.

At Sharjah International Airport, use dedicated counters for UAE residents and GCC nationals to speed up processing.

UAE nationals and residents can use biometric immigration clearance at Zayed International Airport for faster entry. The hub also has dedicated lanes for UAE residents, families and visitors during peak arrival times.

Keep your Emirates ID and passports at the ready

Travellers are advised to ensure their passports, visas, and Emirates ID details are valid and readily accessible to avoid delays at immigration counters. Those travelling with families or large groups should allow additional time to complete formalities.

Prepare for road traffic

Road traffic around airports is also expected to be heavier than usual, and passengers are encouraged to pre-book transport or use public transport where possible to ensure a smoother journey home.

Sharjah Taxi operates 24/7 with clearly marked pick-up points outside arrivals.

How to avoid queues on your return journey

While most steps to reduce waiting times apply before departure, Emirates is urging passengers returning to the UAE to plan their onward journey.

Using the Dubai Metro, particularly from Terminal 3 at DXB, can help passengers avoid road congestion during peak hours. The Red Line provides a direct, reliable connection from the airport to key parts of the city. Similarly, opt for public transport at SHJ, AUH, and RKT.

Similarly, airport express buses and Abu Dhabi public bus services connect the airport to the city. 24/7 taxi services with regulated fares; ride-hailing services available at designated zones.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority operates tourism counters that offer maps, hotel information, and transportation guidance.

Families returning with excess luggage are advised to arrange pickups early, as car parks and pick-up zones are expected to be busier during this period.

Why airports are busier now

The travel rush coincides with the end of the winter holiday season and the upcoming school reopening, prompting many UAE residents to return within a short window.

Airlines typically operate multiple arrival waves into the UAE during this period, adding to congestion at immigration counters, baggage belts and transport hubs.

Outbound travel advisory

For travellers yet to depart from the UAE, Emirates has also flagged high outbound volumes during the same period. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, use remote check-in options such as Emirates City Check-In in DIFC or Ajman, or opt for Home Check-In services in Dubai and Sharjah to avoid queues.

Emirates Group Dubai International Airport (DXB) Emirates airline

Sharjah Airport urges 3-hour early arrival for New Year

