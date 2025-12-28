Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up for its busiest travel day of the festive season, with December 28 forecast to be the peak, as passenger numbers surge past 300,000 travellers a day during the final stretch of the year.

Dubai Airports said traffic begins to build in the first week of December, rises sharply from mid-month, and peaks in the final 10 to 12 days, with multiple days expected to exceed 300,000 passengers as residents and visitors travel for the year-end holidays.

With terminals expected to be extremely busy, travellers are being urged to plan ahead, follow airport guidance closely, and arrive prepared — or risk delays, stress, or even missing their flight.