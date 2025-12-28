Last-minute UAE flyers face soaring airfares as Dec 28 emerges as DXB's busiest travel day
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up for its busiest travel day of the festive season, with December 28 forecast to be the peak, as passenger numbers surge past 300,000 travellers a day during the final stretch of the year.
Dubai Airports said traffic begins to build in the first week of December, rises sharply from mid-month, and peaks in the final 10 to 12 days, with multiple days expected to exceed 300,000 passengers as residents and visitors travel for the year-end holidays.
With terminals expected to be extremely busy, travellers are being urged to plan ahead, follow airport guidance closely, and arrive prepared — or risk delays, stress, or even missing their flight.
Passengers flying with Emirates are encouraged to use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in options, as well as the city check-in facility at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, to avoid queues at the airport.
Dubai Airports advises travellers to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure, use online check-in where available, and ensure all travel documents and destination requirements are in order before reaching the terminal.
Families travelling with children aged 12 and above can use Smart Gates to speed up passport control, while Emirates First and Business Class passengers departing from Terminal 3 can access the Red Carpet Smart Tunnel, allowing for a quick, document-free passport check.
Only passengers will be allowed inside terminals during peak periods, so travellers are advised to say goodbyes at home. Power banks and spare batteries must be packed correctly in hand luggage, and passengers should monitor flight and gate updates using DXB Express Maps, the airport’s QR-based wayfinding platform.
Dubai Airports also recommends using the Dubai Metro to access Terminals 1 and 3, noting that Metro operating hours are usually extended during festive and peak travel periods.
Enhanced support will be available for People of Determination, including accessible routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2.
Beyond the crowds, DXB is also rolling out its winter festive experience, Magical Connections, running from December 14 to January 10, with holiday décor, roaming performers, interactive games and family-friendly activities across terminals.
Highlights include a festive Family Zone in Concourse B, an augmented-reality Bauble Hunt with prizes and partner offers, digital mini-games accessed via QR codes, hands-on bauble-making workshops, roaming winter characters, and complimentary gift-wrapping huts on select days.
Travellers with time to spare can also enjoy DXB’s restaurants, duty-free shopping, lounges and hotels before heading to the gate — though airport officials stress that during peak days, arriving prepared is the key to a smooth journey.
