Emirates warns of December holiday rush, shares 5 tips to avoid airport delays

Airline offers guide on early check-in, biometrics, baggage rules to ease holiday travel
Dubai: Emirates Airline is urging passengers to plan their travel early as the carrier expects a sharp rise in passenger numbers throughout December, driven by the start of the winter tourism season, multiple public holidays, and a revised academic calendar that grants most students an extended break.
In a statement, the airline said December will be one of the busiest months of the year at Dubai International Airport and outlined five guidelines to help passengers reduce waiting times and move through the terminal more smoothly.
Emirates advised customers to reach the airport at least three hours before departure to complete check-in procedures and arrive at the boarding gate no later than one hour before take-off.
Travelers can use the Emirates app to check in up to 48 hours before departure, download digital boarding passes, receive flight notifications, preselect entertainment, and book chauffeur-drive services.
The app now also enables passengers to enroll in the airport’s biometric pathway, allowing faster access through smart gates, lounge entry and biometric boarding.
Passengers can avoid airport queues by checking in and dropping bags at the Emirates City Check-in in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The service is free and available from 24 to 4 hours before departure, with complimentary parking.
Between December 15 and January 15, customers, including children, will earn 2,500 Skywards Miles for using the facility. Emirates also offers 24-hour advance check-in at its Ajman office at the central bus station.
Travelers departing from Dubai can check in and drop bags at the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before U.S.-bound flights.
Home check-in is also available across Dubai and Sharjah, with Emirates staff completing the procedures and collecting bags directly from the customer’s home, hotel, or office. The service is free for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.
The airline reminded customers to comply with its updated baggage and dangerous goods policies. Only one power bank under 100Wh is permitted and must be placed in carry-on luggage. Smart bags are allowed in the cabin only if the battery is removable and switched off.
Electronic cigarettes, vape devices, and similar items must be carried in hand luggage and secured to prevent accidental activation.
Emirates said these measures aim to ease congestion and ensure smoother journeys during what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods in recent years.
