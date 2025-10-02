Emirates warns passengers about the common electronic item that poses safety risks
Dubai: Emirates has officially prohibited the use of all power banks onboard its flights, effective October 1, 2025.
The airline confirmed in a statement, "Using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective from October 1, 2025."
While the airline provides in-seat charging on all aircraft, it still recommends passengers fully charge their devices before flying, especially on long-haul journeys.
The new rule applies across Emirates’ entire fleet following a safety review that highlighted risks linked to lithium battery incidents in aviation.
Emirates is not alone. Many airlines across the globe have introduced stricter restrictions on power banks and lithium batteries. These items are considered severe hazards due to the risk of fires and can also cause issues with luggage check-in and delivery.
In a previous interview with Gulf News, John Dyett, Vice President of Baggage Service Delivery at Dubai Airports, explained the dangers of checking lithium batteries in luggage:
“One of our biggest issues at the moment…is people checking lithium batteries. There is a real threat to the aircraft there. People should not do it. It is probably on every airline's website, and it is on our website too. So people should be aware that what they put in their suitcase can endanger the aircraft and will ultimately be taken out before it gets to the aircraft. Our process is that good. We don't miss that.”
This safety risk means luggage containing lithium batteries may be stopped and removed, potentially causing delays in some circumstances.
To avoid issues, passengers should stay up to date with international aviation safety rules, as these measures are now being implemented across most major airports and airlines.
Emirates’ new power bank rules include the following:
Passengers may carry one power bank under 100Wh.
Power banks cannot be used to charge devices onboard.
Power banks cannot be recharged using the aircraft’s power supply.
All power banks must display capacity rating information.
Power banks must be kept in the seat pocket or under the seat, not in overhead bins.
Power banks remain prohibited in checked baggage.
Even though in-seat charging is available, Emirates advises travelers to fully charge devices before boarding, especially for long-haul flights.
The airline said the growing popularity of portable chargers has coincided with an increase in lithium battery-related incidents in aviation. Power banks, which usually contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, can be a fire hazard if damaged or overcharged.
In severe cases, a phenomenon called thermal runaway can lead to overheating, fires, or explosions. By banning power banks onboard and requiring passengers to store them in easily accessible areas, Emirates ensures cabin crew can respond quickly to any emergency.
Emirates emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority, and the new rules are intended to minimize risks while maintaining comfort with built-in charging options at every seat.
