Emirates announces major change for passengers on all flights

Using any kind of power bank is now prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights
Dubai: Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard flights is now in full effect, the UAE's national carrier reaffirmed on Tuesday.
"Using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective from tomorrow, October 1, 2025," it said in a statement.
"Emirates provides in-seat charging on all aircraft, however, still recommends that customers fully charge their devices before flying, especially on longer duration flights."
The airline said the rule applies across its entire fleet after a safety review highlighted risks linked to lithium battery incidents in aviation.
Passengers may carry one power bank under 100Wh.
Power banks cannot be used to charge devices onboard.
Passengers cannot recharge power banks using the aircraft’s power supply.
All power banks must display capacity rating information.
Power banks must be kept in the seat pocket or under the seat, not in overhead bins.
Power banks remain prohibited in checked baggage.
Emirates noted that while its aircraft already provide in-seat charging ports, travelers should fully charge their devices before flying, especially on long-haul journeys.
The airline said rising use of portable chargers has coincided with a growing number of lithium battery-related incidents across the aviation industry.
Power banks, typically powered by lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, pose a fire hazard if damaged or overcharged. In severe cases, a process known as thermal runaway can lead to overheating, fires, or explosions.
By banning their use onboard and requiring passengers to store them in easily accessible areas, Emirates said it can ensure cabin crew can quickly respond to any emergency.
Emirates emphasized that safety remains its top operational priority. The airline said the new rules are designed to minimize risks and enhance passenger safety while maintaining comfort with built-in charging options at every seat.
