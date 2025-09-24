Etihad also issued clarification on carrying Bluetooth speakers in checked, cabin baggage
Dubai: Emirates has reminded passengers that updated rules for carrying power banks on board will take effect October 1, 2025, following an earlier announcement that all in-flight use of power banks will soon be banned.
From Wednesday, passengers will no longer be allowed to use rechargeable battery packs during flights.
According to a travel update on Emirates’ website: “From 1 October, using or charging a power bank on board Emirates flights will no longer be permitted. Customers may carry one power bank, which must remain in cabin baggage. Power banks are not allowed in checked luggage.”
One power bank per passenger, up to 100 watt-hours (Wh).
Power banks cannot be used to charge devices while on board.
All power banks must show the capacity rating.
Cannot be used or charged during the flight.
Storage restricted to under the seat or in the seat pocket; overhead lockers are prohibited.
Checked luggage cannot contain power banks (existing rule).
Emirates is enforcing the rules after a safety review. Power banks can pose risks if overcharged or damaged, potentially causing fires, explosions, or toxic gas release.
The airline said the measures are designed to minimise onboard risks. For full details, check Emirates’ Dangerous Goods Policy page.
Power banks work by moving ions between electrodes as they charge and discharge.
“If a battery is overcharged or damaged, it can trigger ‘thermal runaway’,” Emirates explained.
Thermal runaway happens when a battery generates heat faster than it can cool, causing a rapid, uncontrollable temperature spike. This can lead to fires, explosions, and the release of toxic gases, making in-flight use risky.
Earlier this year, Emirates also reminded passengers of rules for carrying personal electronic devices (PEDs). Passengers may bring or check in up to 15 PEDs, which must be packed separately and not attached to other items. Devices that are improperly packed or exceed the limit may be confiscated.
In addition, motorised devices such as smart bags, hoverboards, and mini Segways are prohibited due to their large lithium batteries. These items cannot be checked in or carried as hand luggage, even if other airlines allow them.
Passengers should also check customs regulations, as rules for electronics, alcohol, cigarettes, and medications vary by country.
After a passenger asked on social media if a JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker could be checked in, Etihad responded with clarification.
Travellers are allowed to carry up to 15 electronic devices—including laptops, tablets, e-readers, mobile phones, medical devices, and Bluetooth speakers—in either cabin or checked baggage.
The airline replied to the customer on X, saying that devices in checked baggage must be fully powered off (not in sleep mode) and secured against damage.
Etihad also reminded passengers that spare batteries, power banks, and e-cigarettes are not allowed in checked luggage. Fragile or valuable electronics and chargers are best carried in cabin baggage.
Travellers are advised to consult Etihad’s baggage policy on the airline’s website for more details.
