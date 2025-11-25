Power bank overheats on Hong Kong-Singapore flight, passengers describe panic

The incident occurred aboard flight TR939, which departed Hong Kong at 5.48pm, and was swiftly managed by the flight’s cabin crew, according to a statement issued by Scoot.

Scoot offered an apology, stating, “Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority.”

Meanwhile, details from a passenger on the flight, posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu on the night of the incident, described an unnerving experience. The passenger stated that a “strong burning smell” filled the cabin as the aircraft was preparing for landing, and noted that it took the cabin crew some time to fully extinguish the fire using water and a fire extinguisher.

The plane landed in Singapore at 9.06pm. A Scoot spokesperson confirmed that airport emergency services were placed on standby as a precautionary measure upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport.

“Scoot can confirm that an overheated power bank caused a small flame in the cabin, which was promptly extinguished by our cabin crew,” the airline said, as reported by The Straits Times. While all 178 passengers and six crew members disembarked safely upon arrival, the incident has once again highlighted the rising safety concerns surrounding lithium-ion batteries in flight.

The underlying risk with power banks stems from their lithium-ion batteries. These batteries contain flammable electrolyte liquids and can undergo a process called “thermal runaway” if damaged, defective, or exposed to extreme conditions. This dangerous self-sustaining reaction, often triggered by internal heat buildup, can rapidly lead to fires or explosions aboard an aircraft.

This latest incident comes amid tightened regulations globally on the use and storage of lithium-ion power banks on commercial aircraft. Hong Kong’s aviation regulator, for instance, announced on April 17 that it would prohibit passengers from using power banks during flights or storing them in overhead compartments.

