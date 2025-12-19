Hong Kong Fiduciary Association’s 10th anniversary celebration shines in Dubai

Hong Kong Fiduciary Association Limited (HKFA) hosted its 10th Anniversary Private Gala Dinner & Global Trust Summit on December 12 in Dubai. This event not only marked the second global celebration following Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but also signified HKFA becoming Asia’s first private wealth advisory firm specialising in private trust services to feature on Burj Khalifa's giant screen, heralding a new chapter in globalisation that bridges the wealth corridors of East and West.

In addition, coinciding with a pivotal moment in HKFA's global expansion, this summit carried milestone significance. That morning witnessed the grand opening of the HKFA's Dubai office, formally marking the successful implementation of a key step in our global strategy.

During the event, reviewing its exceptional accomplishments over the last decade, HKFA held a special awards presentation ceremony and presented the Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of major partners who have made outstanding contributions to building the Hong Kong-Middle East wealth ecosystem.

This occasion brought together nearly 300 distinguished government and business leaders alongside high-net-worth individuals from the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFC Authority), Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (HKETO), Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)’s Dubai Office, and Masryef Advisory Sdn. Bhd. All gathered to witness HKFA’s journey towards its next decade of glories.

At 20:10 Dubai local time, amidst a collective countdown, the event reached its historic zenith, when HKFA’s emblem and its 10th anniversary congratulatory message were illuminated on the giant screen of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. This marked the first Asian trust institution to debut on the Burj Khalifa.

It has forged deep cooperative relationships with multiple financial institutions, successively introducing Hong Kong's exceptional and robust trust and wealth management service system to local high-net-worth clients, earning high reputation and recognition from the market.

The establishment of the Dubai office was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but a strategic outcome of HKFA's deep cultivation of the Middle East market. Prior to this, we have progressively expanded its Middle East operations, swiftly integrating into the local ecosystem.

This extraordinary moment not only represented high recognition of our steady strides and professional prowess over the past decade, but also conveyed a clear and resolute message to the world: Hong Kong Trust has become an indispensable force within the global wealth management system; Hong Kong, with its mature systems, international outlook and robust financial ecosystem, remains firmly established among the world's premier international financial centres.

The successful conclusion of the Hong Kong Fiduciary Association Limited’s 10th Anniversary Private Gala Dinner & Global Trust Summit revealed that our organisation's global expansion has formally ascended to a new level.

In an era of continuous fintech innovation and increasingly globalised assets, moving forward, HKFA remains steadfast in its founding mission.

It will continue to provide the most reliable cross-border wealth management services for high-net-worth families and corporations worldwide, pioneering a new era of trust and wealth management services that will be more secure and more convenient as well.