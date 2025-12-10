GOLD/FOREX
12 killed in residential building fire in China's Guangdong

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Representative Image
Representative Image
Reuters

Twelve people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Tuesday night, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The blaze erupted around 9.20pm in Chaonan District and was brought under control within 40 minutes, according to the district fire department.

Preliminary findings show the building was a four-storey, self-built concrete structure, with the fire spreading across nearly 150 square metres. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The tragedy comes just weeks after Hong Kong witnessed one of the deadliest fires in its modern history, a massive blaze that killed more than 140 people after sweeping through several high-rise residential towers.

The Hong Kong fire, described as the city's worst in over 75 years, burned through seven residential blocks over two days before firefighters finally extinguished it, Al Jazeera reported.

Police officials in Hong Kong said bodies were recovered from apartments, stairwells and even rooftops as search teams moved through the charred buildings.

The search and identification process is expected to take several weeks.

The fire has triggered widespread public anger in Hong Kong, with residents pointing to long-standing safety lapses.

Many had raised concerns about fire hazards and unregulated construction practices in the complex. Investigators say bamboo scaffolding and flammable foam boards used as window coverings during ongoing renovations may have accelerated the spread of the flames.

More than 1,000 people gathered last month to mourn the victims, laying flowers, leaving handwritten notes and holding silent prayers at the site.

