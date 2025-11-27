44 dead, nearly 300 people missing in Hong Kong tower fire

Hundreds of residents evacuated, many remain trapped on upper floors: What we know so far
A deadly fire broke out at a high-rise tower complex in Hong Kong, trapping hundreds and killing at least 44 people.
The fire broke out on Wednesday night (November 26, 2025), at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, a district in Hong Kong’s New Territories.
Here’s what to know about the deadly Hong Kong fire:
Local media reported that the blaze started at the bamboo scaffolding covering the buildings, which was part of ongoing exterior wall repair work. Winds helped the flames spread rapidly across multiple high-rise buildings.
Casualties and missing:
At least 44 people have died, including a firefighter, according to the latest SCMP report.
Nearly 300 people remain missing.
Around 15 others were injured, some critically.
Hundreds of residents were evacuated and many remain trapped on upper floors.
It was classified as a No. 5 alarm fire, the highest level for Hong Kong.
Over 700 firefighters and dozens of firetrucks responded.
Rescue operations are difficult due to extreme heat and collapsing scaffolding.
Authorities have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter related to the fire.
The fire is one of the deadliest in Hong Kong since 1996 and has sparked concerns over bamboo scaffolding safety and building renovation practices.
Police gave more information about the suspects who have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The three men, aged between 52 and 68, are from a construction firm - two are directors and one is an engineering consultant.
Police have said they found mesh and protective material on the outside of the buildings that don't seem to be fireproof, as well as Styrofoam on the building's windows.
The police spokesperson told BBC: "We have reason to believe that those in charge at the company were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties."
