UAE offers condolences to China after deadly Hong Kong fire

UAE Ministry expresses solidarity with China following the tragic Tai Po apartment blaze

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of a major fire in an apartment complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of China over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

