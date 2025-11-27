UAE offers condolences to China after deadly Hong Kong fire

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of China over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of a major fire in an apartment complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong , which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

