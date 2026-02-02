GOLD/FOREX
Hong Kong Middle East Business Chamber concludes successful business mission to Saudi Arabia and UAE

A Hong Kong delegation of 20 senior business leaders represented diverse industry sectors

GN Focus Report
Dubai/Riyadh: The Hong Kong Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) successfully concluded a high-level business delegation to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from 24–30 January 2026, advancing cross-border collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The delegation comprised 20 senior business leaders from Hong Kong, representing a wide range of sectors including AI, construction robotics, oilfield recovery, advanced capacitor manufacturing, building and architectural modelling, energy solutions, electrothermic household appliances, food technology, infrastructure, skincare and healthcare, asset management, workspace solutions, jewellery and watches, nano-coating technology, compliance and risk analysis, and real estate.

During the mission, HKMEBC held strategic meetings with key institutions including the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, Saudi Chinese Business Council, Astrolabs, and INMAR in Saudi Arabia, as well as RAKEZ, Invest in Sharjah, SAIF Zone, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Economic Department and the Chinese Consulate in Dubai.

Successful business matching sessions were organized on 26 January by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, on 29 January by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, and on 30 January at the HKMEBC Head Office.

The mission facilitated meaningful dialogue with government authorities and business leaders, exploring opportunities in trade, innovation, infrastructure, logistics, and real estate. The delegation widely regarded the visit as highly successful, strengthening longterm partnerships between Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

