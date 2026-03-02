Cyberport: why Hong Kong’s AI launch pad matters to the UAE

In the race to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and digital infrastructure, geography still matters, but only when it comes with scale, access and the ability to execute. Today, innovation hubs are defined not only by the start-ups they house but also by how effectively they bring together capital, computing power, talent and markets across borders.

Hong Kong’s Cyberport is positioning itself as a hub built precisely for this kind of role.

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport has evolved from its origins as a technology park into a strategic digital technology hub and AI accelerator, anchoring Hong Kong’s ambitions in AI and innovation and technology (I&T). Today, it brings together more than 2,300 companies including 17 listed companies and 8 unicorns, spanning AI, data science, fintech, blockchain, digital assets, smart living, cybersecurity and digital entertainment, making it Hong Kong’s largest digital tech ecosystem.

For the UAE, where national strategies increasingly prioritise AI leadership, fintech growth and advanced digital infrastructure, Cyberport’s relevance lies not only in what it is building in Hong Kong but in how deliberately it is connecting Asia with the Middle East.

From access to acceleration

What differentiates Cyberport’s approach is its emphasis on speed and execution. Rather than acting solely as a landing zone, the ecosystem is designed to shorten the path from innovation to deployment with a clear focus on accelerating companies’ path to success.

That acceleration is visible in Cyberport’s international footprint. Over the past two years, over 30 leading companies worldwide have landed in Cyberport, with a number going on to secure successful listings on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) shortly after their development journey at Cyberport. The market capitalisation of listed companies totals over HK$336 billion (Dh157.86 billion), while unicorns and soonicorns are valued in aggregate at HK$87.3 billion. Cyberport companies have raised over HK$46.2 billion in investments over the years.

Equally important is the diversity of the ecosystem. About one-third of these technology companies’ founders come from outside Hong Kong, representing 27 countries and regions, underscoring Cyberport’s role as a platform linking the city with Chinese Mainland and more than 36 overseas markets. Cyberport attracted over 480 companies to its campus over the past year alone, with over 150 companies from Chinese Mainland and overseas.

This reinforces Cyberport’s positioning as an international platform. Talent development, supported through partnerships with leading universities both locally and internationally, and cross-border collaboration programmes, remains a central pillar of this strategy.