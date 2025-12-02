Hong Kong fire: Filipina domestic worker hailed as hero after rescuing baby

Instead of attempting to flee, the OFW held the three-month-old baby close to protect it
Dubai: A Filipina domestic worker is being hailed as a hero in Hong Kong after she rescued a three-month-old baby and its elderly relative from a massive high-rise fire in Tai Po last week.
Rhodora Alcaraz, 28, who had been in the city for only a day, reportedly shielded the infant from thick smoke and flames inside her employer's flat in Wang Fuk Court before they were rescued by firefighters just in time, according to accounts shared by her family and friends.
Ms. Alcaraz is currently in hospital in critical but stable condition, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) confirmed. She is said to be responding well to treatment after sustaining injuries in the November 26 blaze. The fire, which started in scaffolding netting, swept through seven of the eight buildings in the Wang Fuk Court complex, ultimately claiming at least 151 lives.
Instead of attempting to flee alone, the domestic worker embraced the three-month-old baby to protect it, an act of courage that is credited with saving the child’s life.
Hong Kong officials stated their investigation into the deadly incident revealed that some of the netting covering the extensive bamboo scaffolding used for renovations was not compliant with local fire-safety codes. The Wednesday blaze, which took until Friday to fully extinguish, spread rapidly after foam panels placed over windows caught fire and blew out the glass, with winds carrying the flames from building to building.
Following her heroic act, Philippine government officials quickly moved to convey support. OWWA Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate General, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Migrant Workers Office have personally visited Ms. Alcaraz in the hospital. Meanwhile, the OWWA Regional Office in the Philippines immediately visited her family to assess their needs and provide assistance.
"I salute you, Rhodora, and all OFWs who continue to sacrifice for their families even while far from the home," Senator Imee Marcos said in a Facebook post after her own visit to the domestic worker, praising the Filipina’s compassion and courage abroad.
The Hong Kong government is facing public scrutiny following the tragedy, even as a wave of sympathy for the victims and those who risked their lives, like Ms. Alcaraz, continues to grow.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox