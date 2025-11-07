Staff rushed the man into a shower before paramedics treated his burns.
Melbourne: A man in his 50s caught fire at Melbourne International Airport after a lithium power bank in his pocket ignited, leaving him with burns to his leg and fingers.
BBC News reports the incident happened Thursday morning in the Qantas business lounge, where the overheating device ignited, sending smoke through the area and prompting the evacuation of about 150 people.
Staff helped the man into a shower before paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.
A witness described seeing “battery acid flying everywhere,” according to The Age. Australian filmmaker Leanne Tonkes, present at the lounge, shared an image of the burnt power bank on Instagram, praising the quick thinking of staff and bystanders.
"Hoping the man who caught fire holding it is ok," she wrote. "Quick thinking from the man who jumped in to help and the staff who got him in the shower and everyone else out of the lounge."
The lounge was cleaned and reopened two hours later, a Qantas spokesperson said.
Travellers reported panic as smoke spread through the lounge. One Reddit user said they “heard screaming from the other side of the lounge” and that the explosion sent “battery acid flying everywhere.”
"His jacket caught on fire. They evacuated us because the smoke and smell was so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay," the passenger added.
Qantas is reviewing its policy on passengers carrying lithium batteries, including portable power banks, and will provide updates soon.
The Transport Security Administration (TSA) requires that power banks containing lithium-ion batteries be packed in carry-on luggage only, with spare batteries prohibited in checked bags.
Several major airlines, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Cathay Pacific, ban the use of power banks on flights. Previous incidents include:
October 2025: Air China flight emergency landing in Shanghai due to a lithium battery in carry-on luggage.
July 2025: Fire on a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Hobart caused by a power bank in an overhead locker.
January 2025: Portable power bank likely caused a plane fire in South Korea.
Airlines also limit the number and capacity of rechargeable batteries passengers can carry. For example, some airlines allow only two power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh, kept within easy reach during flights.
