UAE power bank rules: New campaign to spotlight risks as UAE airlines tighten guidelines

Half of travellers wrongly believe small devices can be packed in checked luggage: Survey
Dubai: The International Air Transport Association has launched a worldwide safety campaign targeting misconceptions about carrying lithium-powered devices on flights, an issue particularly relevant to UAE travellers following recent battery-related policy changes by Emirates and flydubai.
The 'Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries' campaign comes as IATA research reveals dangerous knowledge gaps among passengers.
While 93 per cent of travellers claim familiarity with battery rules, half incorrectly believe small lithium devices can be packed in checked luggage, and 45 per cent think power banks are allowed in hold baggage.
“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly," said Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.
"As more travellers fly with these devices, our campaign will help airlines educate their passengers on the simple rules."
The survey found 83 per cent of travellers carry phones, 60 per cent bring laptops, and 44 per cent pack power banks—devices that must remain in cabin baggage due to fire risks.
The campaign outlines seven essential rules: keeping all lithium-powered devices in hand luggage, protecting loose batteries with tape or original packaging, and removing devices before gate-checking bags.
Travellers must also check battery sizes, as those exceeding 100 watt-hours require airline approval.
"If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew or airport staff immediately," the campaign said.
The rules apply to numerous everyday items beyond phones and laptops, including electric toothbrushes, shavers, smartwatches, wireless headphones, e-cigarettes, and portable gaming consoles.
