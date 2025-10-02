Why is Emirates banning power banks?

Classification as dangerous goods: Lithium-ion batteries and power banks are treated as “dangerous goods” under the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR). They must be transported under strict rules to reduce fire risk.



Carry-on only: Spare lithium batteries (including power banks not installed in a device) are generally allowed in carry-on baggage only — they are prohibited in checked baggage on passenger flights.



Capacity limits: The standard threshold is 100 Wh; batteries or power banks above that but below 160 Wh may require airline approval. Above 160 Wh is typically disallowed on passenger aircraft.



Operator / state variations: Airlines or national civil aviation authorities may impose stricter rules than IATA’s baseline. That seems exactly what Emirates is doing by banning in-flight use altogether.



Recent updates: In the 66th edition of the IATA DGR (effective early 2025), there are amendments regarding packaging rules, state of charge (SoC) guidelines, and the classification of lithium batteries in equipment or as standalone items.