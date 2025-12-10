Middle East set to dominate global airline profits with $6.8 billion in 2026

Dubai: The Middle East is forecast to generate $6.8 billion in net profit in 2026, giving carriers a net margin of around 9.3%, far ahead of the 3–4% margins expected in other regions, IATA said in its Global Outlook. On a per‑passenger basis, airlines in the region are projected to earn about $28.60, more than three times the global average of roughly $7.90 and only fractionally below this year’s record level.