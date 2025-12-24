MANSCAPED partners with Monster Middle East to launch retail in the GCC

Under the agreement, MANSCAPED’s full grooming ecosystem will be introduced to key retail partners across the GCC. The launch line-up includes the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, the brand’s signature groin and body trimmer with a dual head system and SkinSafe technology, the Beard Hedger beard sculpting tool, the Handyman compact face shaver, the Dome Shaver Pro for head shaving, the Chairman Pro dual head electric foil shaver and the Weed Whacker 3.0 Pro nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer. Together, these products represent MANSCAPED’s most advanced grooming assortment to date.