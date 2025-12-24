MANSCAPED partners with Monster Middle East to launch retail in the GCC

Marks the UAE as the brand’s seventh global market
MANSCAPED, the global men’s grooming company known for redefining modern self-care, has officially appointed Dubai-based Monster Middle East (MME) as its exclusive distributor for the GCC. The partnership marks MANSCAPED’s entry into physical retail in the region and establishes the United Arab Emirates as its seventh global retail market.
The announcement follows four years of strong regional demand generated through MANSCAPED’s Amazon channel. The shift into traditional retail reflects both rising consumer appetite for premium grooming solutions and the region’s growing influence in the global men’s care market. With an addressable male population of approximately 11.5 million in the United Arab Emirates alone, the consumer landscape offers significant potential for growth.
“Launching in the United Arab Emirates marks an important milestone in our international retail strategy,” said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. “The Middle East has shown exceptional demand for elevated grooming solutions. Through our partnership with Monster Middle East, we are positioned to reach consumers across high performing retail environments and the region’s travel retail ecosystem.”
Monster Middle East is one of the region’s most established and awarded distributors for premium lifestyle and consumer technology brands. With more than two decades of market experience, the company has played a central role in building regional category leaders across retail, duty free, e commerce, hospitality, fitness and health club channels. Its portfolio includes brands such as GoPro, Therabody, Cricut, Aarke, LARQ, My Arcade and Veritable.
Under the agreement, MANSCAPED’s full grooming ecosystem will be introduced to key retail partners across the GCC. The launch line-up includes the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, the brand’s signature groin and body trimmer with a dual head system and SkinSafe technology, the Beard Hedger beard sculpting tool, the Handyman compact face shaver, the Dome Shaver Pro for head shaving, the Chairman Pro dual head electric foil shaver and the Weed Whacker 3.0 Pro nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer. Together, these products represent MANSCAPED’s most advanced grooming assortment to date.
“We are pleased to introduce MANSCAPED to the Middle East, a region where grooming, design and personal care are deeply valued,” said Jehangir Khan, Regional Director at Monster Middle East. “This partnership is built on shared principles of performance, precision and premium execution. Our goal is to establish MANSCAPED as a trusted leader in a category that continues to grow across the GCC.”
The distribution strategy will cover leading consumer electronics and lifestyle retailers as well as airport duty free locations. With Dubai International Airport recognised as one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, the partnership places MANSCAPED in a strong position to reach international travellers in a premium retail setting.
Monster Middle East’s ability to build regional momentum for global brands aligns with MANSCAPED’s long term growth objectives. The collaboration comes at a time when the male grooming market in the region is expanding rapidly, supported by increasing consumer spending, a rising focus on self-presentation and strong adoption of premium personal care technology.
