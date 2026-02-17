GOLD/FOREX
Chartered Institute of Marketing launches in Dubai to strengthen marketing capability across the UAE and GCC

Launch brought together senior leaders, industry influencers, and marketing professionals

Gulf News Report
Dubai: The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the world’s leading professional body for marketing, has officially launched its new regional hub in Dubai Knowledge Park, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across the Middle East. The launch event brought together senior leaders, industry influencers, and marketing professionals to celebrate CIM’s commitment to elevating marketing standards across the UAE and the wider GCC.

This move aligns with the UAE’s national vision for economic diversification, talent development, and global competitiveness, as well as the region’s accelerating demand for world-class marketing capability.

Discussing the launch Chris Daly, Chief Executive of CIM, said: “The UAE and GCC are home to some of the world’s most ambitious transformation agendas. Strong marketing capability is essential to bringing these visions to life. By establishing a permanent presence in Dubai, we are expanding access to international marketing standards and creating new opportunities for professional growth across the region.”

Saria Hayek, Regional Manager of CIM GCC, added: “This new hub is more than a physical space - it’s a platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation. Our focus is to engage with members, building meaningful partnerships, and create a vibrant marketing community that reflects the energy and innovation of the UAE and the wider Gulf.”

Why it matters

Marketing plays a defining role in organisational growth, innovation, and digital transformation. CIM brings globally recognised standards, qualifications, and frameworks that help organisations embed marketing excellence, strengthen decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact.

What CIM offers the region

  • World-class qualifications and training: Delivered through CIM Academy, accredited centres, and regional partners.

  • Membership & Professional Recognition: From Affiliate Member to Chartered Marketer status.

  • Business Solutions: Customised capability-building programmes designed around organisational strategy and performance.

A more engaged, connected GCC marketing community

CIM’s new hub will focus on building an inclusive, high-impact marketing community across the region - connecting professionals, engaging members, and supporting organisations as they navigate rapid change.

Looking ahead

CIM will roll out a series of regional activities, including:

  • Professional development and networking events

  • Marketing capability assessments

  • Executive roundtables

  • Professional development programmes

  • GCC-wide marketing community initiatives

These efforts will support marketers at every stage of their career while helping organisations compete globally.

For more information, visit: https://www.cim.co.uk/cim-networks/middle-east/

