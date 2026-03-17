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British Airways extends Middle East flight cuts, affecting UAE routes

Airline maintains revised Middle East schedules while monitoring airspace conditions

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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British Airways extends Middle East schedule changes, UAE routes affected.
British Airways extends Middle East schedule changes, UAE routes affected.
REUTERS

Dubai: British Airways has extended its temporary reduction in flights across the Middle East, citing continued uncertainty in regional airspace.

The airline had already cancelled services to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month, while suspending flights to Abu Dhabi for a longer period.

In a statement, the airline said, “Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers, we’ve extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region.”

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British Airways added that it is closely monitoring developments and working directly with affected passengers. “We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” it said.

British Airways said it has already helped thousands of passengers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat. “Since the situation in the Middle East began, we’ve helped thousands of customers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat in Oman,” the airline said.

The carrier is also increasing capacity on alternative routes, including additional flights to Singapore and Bangkok, while continuing to review options to assist more disrupted travellers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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AviationUS-Israel-Iran war

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