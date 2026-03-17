Airline maintains revised Middle East schedules while monitoring airspace conditions
Dubai: British Airways has extended its temporary reduction in flights across the Middle East, citing continued uncertainty in regional airspace.
The airline had already cancelled services to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month, while suspending flights to Abu Dhabi for a longer period.
In a statement, the airline said, “Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers, we’ve extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region.”
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British Airways added that it is closely monitoring developments and working directly with affected passengers. “We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” it said.
British Airways said it has already helped thousands of passengers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat. “Since the situation in the Middle East began, we’ve helped thousands of customers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat in Oman,” the airline said.
The carrier is also increasing capacity on alternative routes, including additional flights to Singapore and Bangkok, while continuing to review options to assist more disrupted travellers.