Charli XCX joins Carl Pei’s Nothing as both a global ambassador and company investor
Dubai: British pop disruptor Charli XCX just stepped into the tech world. London-based consumer technology company Nothing has announced the singer as its first-ever global brand ambassador, but this is far more than a celebrity-fronted campaign.
The announcement arrives at a moment when Nothing is increasingly positioning itself as a lifestyle-led technology brand rather than a conventional electronics company.
Founded in 2020 by co-founder and CEO Carl Pei, the company has built its reputation on transparent gadget designs, stripped-back branding and collaborations that lean heavily into youth culture and creative communities.
For Charli XCX, whose post-Brat era has pushed her even further into fashion, film and experimental pop culture spaces, the partnership feels strategically aligned with the image she has cultivated over the past few years.
She is joining a roster of other pop culture investors tied to the brand, like The Weeknd, Casey Neistat and Swedish House Mafia.
The collaboration launches through a campaign titled NOTHING (CHARLI XCX), shot in London by longtime collaborator Aidan Zamiri. The visuals place Charli at the centre of Nothing’s new audio push, particularly highlighting the company’s Headphone (a) model.
In statements released alongside the campaign, Charli said she was drawn to the company because of its focus on creative people and the way its products are experienced in the real world.
Pei, meanwhile, framed the partnership as a rejection of what he described as an increasingly “monotonous” tech industry, suggesting the company wants to inject more personality and unpredictability into consumer electronics.
For Charli, the announcement adds another era to a career that has blurred the lines between underground cool girl vibes and mainstream fame. Following the viral cultural dominance of Brat, fashion campaigns, film projects and now tech investments, she continues to build a brand identity that goes beyond music alone.