Singer alleges tracks on Wuthering Heights album stem from her old material
Dubai: Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which scored another UK number one earlier this year, has found itself at the centre of a plagiarism row after collaborator Sky Ferreira publicly claimed that at least two of the album's tracks are based on demos she recorded years ago and never released.
The gothic album, which serves as the soundtrack to the latest film adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has been one of Charli's most celebrated projects to date. But the acclaim has now been complicated by a very public accusation from one of its own credited collaborators.
Ferreira, 33, made the accusation on Instagram after a fan questioned her source of income in a reposted clip on X. Her response was pointed and did not leave much room for interpretation. "I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs," she wrote. "I hope that answers your question."
The American singer is already credited as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on the album's track Eyes of the World, but her claims go further than that single credit. She alleges the issue extends to other material on the record, suggesting at least two of the twelve tracks on the album originate from her own collection of previously unheard material.
In follow-up posts, Ferreira expanded on her comments and made clear that speaking out had not been an easy decision. "I wasn't going to say anything. I'm over being dragged and humiliated for no reason," she wrote. "It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past."
Her words carried a weight that went beyond the immediate dispute. "My life was destroyed for over 10 years and it's a public joke," she said. "I wasn't allowed to do anything. I mind my own business so I don't knwhy everything is so loaded."
She also addressed concerns about the timing of her comments and what they might mean for her own long-awaited return to music. "I don't want to be harassed. I don't want the actions of multiple people messing things up for me and my album. I'm an honest person. People don't care about the truth. It's about whatever narrative is fitting or more exciting."
She closed with four words that have since been widely shared: "I have proof of everything."
For those less familiar with her, Sky Ferreira is an American singer and actress who released her debut album Night Time, My Time in 2013 to widespread critical acclaim. It remains her only studio album to date. A follow-up, titled Masochist, was announced back in 2015 but has suffered repeated delays and still has no confirmed release date, making her one of music's most talked-about cases of a long-awaited second record.
Despite her limited output, she has maintained a devoted fanbase and a reputation as one of the more distinctive voices of her generation.
Charli XCX's management team responded swiftly in a statement to Billboard, pushing back firmly against any suggestion of wrongdoing. "Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career," the statement read. "She began as a songwriter with I Love It, and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists. She always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously."
The team also addressed the specific tracks in question directly. They confirmed that ahead of the album's release, a standard review process was carried out on a small number of tracks that included fragments of material from earlier sessions. "This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings," the statement continued.
"All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions. All credits were finalised and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album's release."
Ferreira has not backed down following the response, and the dispute shows no signs of being quietly resolved. With her own album Masochist still without a release date and her public profile suddenly much higher than it has been in years, the coming weeks are likely to bring further developments.
For now, two things are clear: Charli XCX's team maintains that everything was handled correctly and transparently, and Sky Ferreira maintains she has the proof to say otherwise.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.