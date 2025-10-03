In the song Actually Romantic, Swift has no patience for Charli and doesn't hold back
It’s getting catty out there. While Nicki Minaj and Cardi B trade blows on Twitter, Taylor Swift dropped her new album—and fans are already spotting subtle digs in her track Actually Romantic. The target? None other than Charli XCX, who once wrote Swift a song and, according to some interpretations, has a history of substance abuse.
Swift opens the track: “High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.” In just a few lines, she takes aim at Charli, calling her out for being petty during their overlapping time dating Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, and for siding with Healy (now engaged to Charli’s friend Gabriette) when he ghosted Swift. She continues: “Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some might be offended / But it’s actually romantic.” The shade is directed at Charli’s track Sympathy is a Knife from last year’s landmark album Brat, which showcased Charli’s jealous side during that period. But in Swift’s retort, being called “tacky” doesn’t sting—it only fuels her fire.
Sympathy is a Knife isn’t a traditional diss track, it’s more Charli recognising her own petty feelings when confronted with a more successful artist on “her turf.” But Swift isn’t here to psychoanalyse anyone. On Actually Romantic, she’s offended and has zero patience for Charli’s emotions: “I know you think it comes off vicious but it’s precious, adorable / Like a toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse / That’s how much it hurts.”
For the most part, Swift’s album is a playful dance through her past pop eras and a love letter to fiancé Travis Kelce. On tracks like Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Honey, Wood, and Eldest Daughter, she chronicles her romance with the NFL star, teasing engagement and wedding plans—even though these songs predate Kelce’s proposal. But on Wishlist, she goes full domestic fantasy mode, laying bare her desire to settle down and start a family.
Riffing on the entertainment world she’s ruled for years, Swift sings, “They want the bright lights and Balenci[aga] shades.” And she doesn’t hold back: “Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you / We tell the world to leave us alone and they do / Got me dreaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.” Swift is serving a vision of love, family, and cosy domestic chaos that’s equal parts romantic and unapologetically bold.
