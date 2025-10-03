50 Cent warns Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as feud spirals out of control: 'This is not going to end well'

Nicki Minaj had lashed out at Cardi B after her album's recent sales
Cardi B just dropped her new album Am I the Drama?—and apparently, the answer is a resounding yes. Her chart-topping victory lap lit the fuse on yet another explosive feud with Nicki Minaj. In a series of now-deleted posts, she claimed Cardi’s sales were inflated by bundles and discounts. What followed was a scorched-earth exchange.
Cardi clapped back, saying Nicki should be competing with her peers—“Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake”—not her. Nicki escalated, mocking Cardi with AI-generated Barney memes and even making disparaging remarks about her pregnancy and children. Things got so messy that Nicki ended up being crowned “Donkey of the Day” on The Breakfast Club.
Enter 50 Cent, rap’s unofficial referee-slash-instigator, who popped up on Instagram with a warning: “I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate. I read some stuff they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well.” Coming from a man who built a career off beef, that’s saying something.
While Waka Flocka called the feud 'corny' and Charlamagne chalked Nicki’s behavior up to “unhealed trauma,” 50’s take landed like a reality check. If Mr. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ thinks this is spiraling, maybe it’s time to listen.
