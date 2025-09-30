GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B fires back at Nicki Minaj after Billboard shade: 'Why are you comparing yourself to me?'

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and hit out at Cardi B's recent Billboard success

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud exploded on social media.
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud exploded on social media.

Cardi B just dropped her long-awaited album Am I The Drama?, smashing charts and breaking records left, right, and centre—and apparently, that success got under Nicki Minaj’s skin.

Nicki kicked things off by re-tweeting her own brag: “Despite false reports, Nicki Minaj is the ONLY female rapper to have an album cross 200k units first week this decade”—before subtly (or not so subtly) throwing shade at Cardi.

Cardi didn’t skip a beat. Pausing her domestic bliss for a response, she called Nicki out on numbers and perspective:

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out, what are you comparing yourself to me for???”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice couldn’t help but giggle from the sidelines, clearly enjoying the chaos.

And let’s not forget—this isn’t Nicki’s only 2025 clash with female artists. She also had words for SZA recently. Clearly, Nicki’s got a lot of opinions this year… and Cardi’s not holding back either.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rose's album stormed onto the Billboard 200, debuting at number three with over 100,000 units sold in its first week. It even earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist.

Will Blackpink's Rose win a Grammy before BTS?

2m read
Krom topping the chart to staying power in the top ranks, KARMA cements Stray Kids’ rising legacy and proves their global impact is only getting bigger.

Stray Kids celebrate success with $740K gold gift

2m read
Cardi B also credited Stefon for being her rock, highlighting how their shared drive and values make their relationship click.

Cardi B is expecting fourth child with Stefon Diggs

2m read
Taylor Swift has announced a new album.

Taylor Swift announces new album

2m read