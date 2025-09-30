Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and hit out at Cardi B's recent Billboard success
Cardi B just dropped her long-awaited album Am I The Drama?, smashing charts and breaking records left, right, and centre—and apparently, that success got under Nicki Minaj’s skin.
Nicki kicked things off by re-tweeting her own brag: “Despite false reports, Nicki Minaj is the ONLY female rapper to have an album cross 200k units first week this decade”—before subtly (or not so subtly) throwing shade at Cardi.
Cardi didn’t skip a beat. Pausing her domestic bliss for a response, she called Nicki out on numbers and perspective:
“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out, what are you comparing yourself to me for???”
Meanwhile, Ice Spice couldn’t help but giggle from the sidelines, clearly enjoying the chaos.
And let’s not forget—this isn’t Nicki’s only 2025 clash with female artists. She also had words for SZA recently. Clearly, Nicki’s got a lot of opinions this year… and Cardi’s not holding back either.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox