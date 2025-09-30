The summer we finally get Jeremiah: Even Jennifer Lawrence agrees, calls Conrad toxic — 'rake me over the coals'

The Summer I turned Pretty caused a global meltdown after the finale
Team Jeremiah is finally getting some love now that The Summer I Turned Pretty has wrapped — and it’s easy to see why. Fans are revisiting just how much he suffered throughout the series: being in love with Belly, only to discover she kissed his brother Conrad… and all this while his mother was dying.
For those who called him 'immature' or a 'man-child,' the truth is he stepped aside for Conrad early on, caring for his mother during her final days. Add in his lifelong inferiority complex — everyone from his father to Belly favoring Conrad — and it’s no wonder viewers are sympathizing.
And the ultimate sting? His mother’s letter, addressed to Conrad, for Jeremiah’s wedding. Yikes.
Well, while the world keeps fighting, Jennifer Lawrence, who is no stranger to viral takes, has weighed in. But even she admits her latest hot take might ruffle some feathers. While promoting Die My Love with Robert Pattinson, the Oscar winner weighed in on the love triangle at the heart of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.
“I have been ordered by all of my friends to not reveal this, but I am team Jeremiah. I am,” Lawrence said. “I think that Conrad is toxic. He kind of liked [Belly] but then didn’t. He left her hanging. For him to confess his love for her the night before her wedding is sick. I am team Jeremiah. Rake me over the coals!”
Throughout the show’s final season (July through Sept. 17), Prime Video repeatedly cautioned fans against toxic social media behavior. Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, became a target of online harassment from fans rooting for Conrad. The series even reminded viewers: “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are,” sharing a cheeky graphic that read: “The Summer We Started Acting Normal Online.”
Well, we're now getting a movie, to wrap up the mess. And, again. It's fiction. You didn't date Conrad or Jeremiah. You're okay.
