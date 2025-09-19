Why did The Summer I Turned Pretty end before Season 4? Creator Jenny Han explains the decision

A film that promises to be an epilogue, is in the works too
The much-anticipated finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped, settling weeks of fan speculation about Belly and her love triangle. Showrunner and author Jenny Han, who penned the novels the show is based on, had promised an ending that would surprise even die-hard readers — and she delivered.
The series grew into one of Prime Video’s most popular originals, thanks to its mix of unexpected twists, tender moments, and endless online chatter.
But as all good things must, the story is wrapping up. Han has confirmed the series won’t be returning for a fourth season, citing the simple reason that the novels themselves have run their course.
"Three books, three seasons: it feels right to me," she told Entertainment Weekly.
In a chat with LA Times, she elaborated: "Doing what I think is best for the story has always been my north star, and the story to me fit for these three seasons. I appreciate that [Prime Video execs] respected that. To be able to say when, to be able to call it, is rare when something is doing well and making people money. But I have to be true to myself and what I think is best for the story."
Even so, Han hasn’t completely closed the door: she’s open to a prequel, sequel, or spin-off down the line. "I'm definitely open to doing more stories in the universe," she said. "It's just that I want to figure out what the story is that I feel so compelled to tell it that I'm willing to spend the next few years throwing my whole body into it." And sure, enough, we got a film announcement right after. We'll always have summer, clearly.
In the meantime, fans can get their Han fix from Netflix’s XO, Kitty, the spin-off of her To All The Boys… films, which has recently been renewed for a third season.
For now, Season 3 gives the show a high note send-off — and leaves fans buzzing about who Belly will end up with, proving that even endings can spark new excitement.
