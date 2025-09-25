5 romantic book-to-TV series that won't give you grief like The Summer I Turned Pretty: Maxton Hall to Bridgerton

Oh, where do we even start with this royal feast? Bridgerton season 4 is gearing up to mess with you once again, diving into Benedict Bridgerton’s love story straight from Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman. Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has ruled the romance scene on TV, with each season spotlighting a new sibling’s journey to love. There's always a heavy dose of scandal to look forward to. And let’s not forget the friendship, empowerment, and respect sprinkled through it all—because in the Bridgerton universe, love looks just as good when it’s kind.