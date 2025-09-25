5 romantic book-to-TV series that won't give you grief like The Summer I Turned Pretty: Maxton Hall to Bridgerton

After the Summer I turned Pretty, everyone needs a break
If Summer I Turned Pretty left you spiraling into a vortex of teenage angst and existential crises, you’re not alone. That heady mix of first loves, heartbreaks, and dramatic twists had many viewers questioning life, love, and why they hadn’t called their crush back. But don’t worry—romance on TV doesn’t always have to come with a side of emotional meltdown. From the dreamy halls of Maxton Hall to the glittering ballrooms of Bridgerton, these five book-to-TV adaptations serve up love stories without leaving you in a puddle of self-doubt. Here’s where you can safely indulge your romantic cravings.
Nope, no Team Conrads and Team Jeremiahs here, just a very heart-stopping romance in the middle of...witchy horrors. Each season of A Discovery of Witches dials up the chemistry on the central romance between witch Diana and vampire Matthew. Their spark quickly proves that love laughs in the face of ancient grudges. And while the supporting cast gets their fair share of drama and storylines, let’s be real: the magnetic pull between Diana and Matthew steals the show every time. You won't be upset this time; just maybe, a little stressed?
Sigh, keep the tissues ready. If you've watched the film, starring Anne Hathaway, then you would know what this is about. Netflix’s of Nicholas Spark's novel has already claimed its spot as the definitive take on the heart-wrenching romance. Over two decades, we follow Emma and Dexter from their final year of university through the highs and lows of careers, relationships, and life itself. Amid all the twists, heartbreaks, and unexpected turns, one thing remains constant: They form a star-crossed connection.
Oh, where do we even start with this royal feast? Bridgerton season 4 is gearing up to mess with you once again, diving into Benedict Bridgerton’s love story straight from Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman. Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has ruled the romance scene on TV, with each season spotlighting a new sibling’s journey to love. There's always a heavy dose of scandal to look forward to. And let’s not forget the friendship, empowerment, and respect sprinkled through it all—because in the Bridgerton universe, love looks just as good when it’s kind.
Outlander, written by Diana Gabaldon, without Jamie and Claire still manages to enthrall. Across generations, wars, and a dizzying carousel of lovers, these two always find their way back to each other. Sure, the series serves up a hefty slice of historical drama—think Scotland vs. England in the 1700s—but sprinkle in a little time-travel magic (hello, 1940s Claire landing in 1740s turmoil), and you’ve got chaos, passion, and heartbreak all rolled into one irresistible saga.
Adapted from the books, Save Me, Mona Kasten, the story is just every binger's dream. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 is strutting back in 2025 (exact premiere date TBD). Picking up after the heartbreak of James Beaufort’s mother’s sudden death, Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung) are back to navigate love, secrets, and scandal at Maxton Hall. And of course, the rest of the crew is returning: Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Runa Greiner as Ember, and Andrea Guo as Line. Season 2 promises more drama, twists, and teen angst than ever—because at Maxton Hall, nothing stays quiet for long.
