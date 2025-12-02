When will Maxton Hall Season 3 release? Showrunners tease an 'emotional whirlwind' in final instalment

The German-language franchise could very well bow out with the trilogy.
Grab your robes and get ready to clutch your pearls: filming for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 3 has officially wrapped. The final season has been shooting quietly over the past few weeks, sparking feverish online speculation. Head writer and executive producer Ceylan Yildirim also gave some insight to Deadline into the final chapter, hinting that the German-language franchise could very well bow out with the trilogy.
Season 3 adapts Save Us, the third part of Mona Kasten’s bestselling series.
Following the cliffhanger of Season 2, Ruby — the scholarship student whose Oxford dreams hang by a thread — faces the ultimate fallout. The summary as per Deadline: “Ruby is on the edge: She has been suspended from Maxton Hall College, and all evidence points to James being responsible for her expulsion. A slap in the face that not only endangers Ruby’s Oxford dream, but also puts their love to a severe test. While Ruby and James do everything to save Ruby’s graduation, their environment and James’s circle of friends get caught in an emotional whirlwind that completely disrupts the existing order. Ruby and James painfully realise: Their worlds couldn’t be further apart, and not everything is as it seems. Can their love and friendships survive the enormous storms while the shadows of the past grow darker?”
Returning faces include Herbig-Matten, Hardung, Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine, and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia.
The production team behind the magic: UFA Fiction joins forces with Amazon MGM Studios, with Martin Schreier back in the director’s chair. Executive producers Markus Brunnemann and Yildirim lead the charge, while Yildirim co-wrote the season with Sandra Stöckmann, Marlene Melchior, Catharina Junk, and Aylin Kockler. Producers Eike Adler and Valentin Debler round out the team, with support from the German Motion Picture Fund.
As for the franchise’s future, Yildirim told the outlet: “Together with our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we are always open to discussions. However, as things stand at present, there are no plans to do so.” Translation: don’t hold your breath for a Maxton Hall spinoff… at least not yet.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox